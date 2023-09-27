Shelby County Chamber holds 2023 Public Safety Awards Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena hosted the annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 27. First responders throughout various Shelby County police and fire departments were honored and recognized at this luncheon for their exemplary service in the line of duty.

“There’s a lot of people in this room from around Shelby County, fire, EMS, and law enforcement,” Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said. “All of these groups work together really well. That’s how we have such successful counties and how we have such a great environment to live in. So your work is appreciated. And your work is needed. And there’s always more to do. But we thank you for people like you being here today.”

Chief Love was among many leaders who presented awards to members of their individual departments and recognized recipients for their bravery and commitment to duty.

The award recipients per jurisdiction were as follows:

Alabaster

-Firefighter Dane Polk for his dedication to fitness and keeping his fellow department members healthy and in shape.

-Officer Tyler Posten for his actions while responding to a call regarding a suicidal woman. Postern’s actions resulted in a safe conclusion to the incident, despite the woman’s self-inflicted injuries.

Cahaba

-Firefighters Andrew Dunlap, Micheal Foshee, Robert Baylis and Nick Burch for their actions responding to a structure fire on June 21 and their subsequent efforts to save a victim from the collapsing building.

Calera

-Firefighters Austin Jenkins and Keith Johnson for their work in the rescue operation of a girl who was severely injured after falling down a waterfall.

–Sergeant Blake Atkins for his investigation, pursuit and arrest of a fugitive serial rapist and kidnapper who had been on the run from law enforcement for the past several years.



Chelsea

-Commanding Captain Josh Rossetti for his actions responding to the devastating LifeSaver helicopter crash.

Columbiana

-Officer Steven Cranson for his dedication to his job and community. In particular, Cranson was recognized for his actions in a case where an elderly man suddenly lost his wife. Cranson stayed with the man for several hours afterward to offer comfort and support.

Helena

-Firemen Jacob Mueller and Paul Shearon for their actions in responding to an incident involving four teenagers and a near-fatal train accident.

-Corporal William Givan for his dedication to leadership and compassion and his actions in a fraud case that allowed for the triumphant return of an elderly Helena resident’s life savings and the arrest of a scammer in New York City.

Hoover

-Battalion Chief Nathan Hinds for his long career, dedication to service and leadership.

-Detective Clifton Washington for pursuit of a burglary case that resulted in the arrest of several Chilean gang members.

Pelham

-Fire medic George “Buddy” Ingleright for his long service and his dedication to learning new skills to better serve the community and save lives.

-Detective Todd McCann, Sergeant Brad Jordan, Detective Isaac Cruz and Detective Donnie Peterson for their work investigating internet crimes against cases involving minors and their continued efforts against the exploitation of children.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department

-Sergeant Jamie Moore for his long-standing service and his actions in a case responding to a woman having a mental breakdown. He was responsible for de-escalating the situation and rescuing the woman’s baby, who was left alone in a hot car with the windows rolled up on a day that reached 115 degrees.

University of Montevallo Police Department

-Officer Cameron Davis for his dedication to his job and willingness to show up no matter the situation.

The luncheon concluded with Shelby County Chamber President Kirk Mancer thanking the first responders for their hard work and dedication to their community.

“Thank you all so very much for being here,” Mancer said. “Each of our recipients and their colleagues in Shelby County make it an even safer place to live and do business.”