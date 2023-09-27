Spain Park takes wins over Helena, Homewood in tri-match Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOMEWOOD – Both the Spain Park Jags and Helena Huskies entered Tuesday, Sept. 26’s tri-match at Homewood High School against the Patriots looking to build off of wins in their last regular season games.

Before Spain Park won three matches at the HeffStrong Tournament, the Jags took an area win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Sept. 21. For Helena, the Huskies had taken a win just a day prior to the tri-match, beating Hillcrest, 3-0, in a road test.

In the end, Spain Park kept its momentum going with two wins over Helena and Homewood while Helena fell to the Jags and Patriots.

After Helena fell to Homewood in straight sets to open the tri-match, the Huskies took on Spain Park. The two teams played a tight match with each of the sets decided by five or fewer points as the sides battled it out in search of a win.

That battle started in the first set, but Spain Park had the upper hand and took the opening set win. The Jags’ 25-20 win in the first set gave them a 1-0 lead in the match.

However, Helena responded in the second set and turned the tables on Spain Park. The Jags were within striking distance as the final points drew near, but the Huskies sealed the set win and took the second set, 25-22.

With the match now tied at one set win apiece, it would take a third set to decide whether Helena would end the day at 0-2 or Spain Park would start it 1-0. Ultimately, it was Spain Park which won the third set, 15-10, to take the match, 2-1.

Spain Park looked to make it two wins in a row against the host Homewood Patriots in the final match of the tri-match. Both teams hoped to go 2-0 on the day and win both halves of the tri-match.

The match with the Patriots was just as tight as the Helena match. While Spain Park led down the final stretch, Homewood was just two points behind on set point.

The Jags took care of business on set point, however, and took the opening set, 25-22 to take the lead in the match.

Homewood refused to go down without a fight, which made the second set a similarly close affair. In the end, Spain Park built on its first set win to take the match.

Spain Park also won the second set by a score of 25-22 to sweep the match in straight sets.

Spain Park moves on now to a crucial area matchup against Oak Mountain at home on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Jags need to win the match to stay alive in the hunt to host the area tournament.

Helena will rest up until it resumes its own fight for the area crown against Pelham on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on the road at Pelham High School.