Thompson, Helena, Vincent in top 10 of Week 5 football rankings, Briarwood receives votes
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
The Thompson Warriors kept their hold on the top spot in the Class 7A football rankings after Week 5, with Helena and Vincent both staying in the top 10 and Briarwood receiving votes in the poll results when they were released on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Thompson is the No. 1 team in Class 7A, while Helena stays at No. 9 in Class 6A and Vincent slips to No. 10 in Class 2A.
The Warriors received all first-place votes for the second straight week to keep their six-week run on top of this seasons’ Class 7A rankings alive. Thompson’s 19 first-place votes came thanks to its 45-0 homecoming win over Chelsea in Week 5.
Thompson also remains highly regarded in two national polls, as the algorithms for High School Football America have the Warriors at No. 17 in the country and MaxPreps has them at No. 29.
Thompson is preparing for a nationally-televised matchup against Clay-Chalkville on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ESPN2. The Cougars remained the No. 2 ranked team in Class 6A and received one first place vote in the latest poll.
In Class 6A, Helena moved up one spot to No. 9 after improving to 5-0. The Huskies beat rival Pelham, 35-14, in Week 5 behind RB Jordan Washington’s 305-yard and four touchdown performance.
Helena will look to go 6-0 in Week 6 against Jackson-Olin at the Huskies’ homecoming game.
Briarwood also received two votes after its bye week in Week 5. The Lions are 2-0 in region play after beating Chilton County and Pelham in Weeks 3 and 4.
Down in Class 2A, Vincent dropped four spots to No. 10 after coming in sixth in last week’s poll. The Jackets lost their first game of the season in Week 5 to B.B. Comer, which remained at No. 1 in the rankings after beating Vincent, 36-0.
Vincent will look to bounce back this week with a rivalry matchup at home against Childersburg as the Jackets hope to win the remainder of their games like they did last year after losing to Comer.
To see the full rankings, check out the list below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Thompson (19); 4-0; 228
- Central-Phenix City; 5-0; 171
- Auburn; 4-1; 135
- Mary Montgomery; 5-0; 124
- Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 104
- Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 93
- Dothan; 4-1; 79
- Enterprise; 4-1; 63
- Baker; 5-0; 51
- Sparkman; 5-0; 31
Others receiving votes: Foley (2-2) 2, James Clemens (4-1) 1, Opelika (3-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (18); 5-0; 225
- Clay-Chalkville (1); 5-0; 172
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 145
- Parker; 5-0; 135
- Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 115
- Hartselle; 4-1; 86
- Mountain Brook; 4-1; 76
- Oxford; 5-0; 55
- Helena; 5-0; 44
- Theodore; 3-2; 9
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-1) 8, St. Paul’s (3-1) 6, Spanish Fort (3-2) 5, Briarwood (2-2) 1, Mortimer Jordan (4-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Ramsay (17); 4-1; 211
- Gulf Shores (2); 5-0; 173
- Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 147
- Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 127
- Moody; 4-1; 99
- Leeds; 3-1; 78
- Vigor; 5-0; 55
- Charles Henderson; 2-2; 48
- Guntersville; 4-0; 29
- Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Russellville (5-0) 15, Demopolis (3-1) 14, John Carroll (5-0) 14, Scottsboro (4-0) 13, Fairview (5-0) 11, Carroll-Ozark (3-2) 8, Beauregard (3-2) 4, Valley (3-1) 3, Arab (4-1) 2, Citronelle (3-2) 2, UMS-Wright (2-3) 2, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Andalusia (14); 5-0; 213
- Cherokee Co. (2); 5-0; 165
- Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 153
- Jackson (2); 4-0; 147
- West Morgan (1); 5-0; 110
- Handley; 4-1; 77
- Jacksonville; 4-1; 74
- Bibb Co.; 5-0; 70
- Oneonta; 3-2; 20
- Corner; 4-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Oak Grove (4-0) 12, Bayside Academy (4-1) 9, Anniston (3-2) 4, BTW-Tuskegee (3-2) 2, Escambia Co. (4-1) 2, T.R. Miller (3-2) 2, Westminster-Huntsville (3-1) 2, American Christian (3-2) 1, Montevallo (3-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (16); 5-0; 217
- Mobile Christian (1); 5-0; 164
- St. James; 4-1; 131
- Madison Academy (2); 4-0; 130
- Gordo; 4-1; 109
- Sylvania; 4-0; 98
- Houston Academy; 4-0; 95
- Straughn; 4-0; 51
- Thomasville; 4-0; 37
- Geraldine; 4-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-0) 17, Lauderdale Co. (5-0) 5, Randolph Co. (4-0) 4, Ohatchee (4-1) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- B.B. Comer (13); 5-0; 207
- Highland Home (2); 5-0; 169
- Pisgah (1); 4-0; 148
- Fyffe (3); 3-1; 145
- Reeltown; 4-0; 118
- Luverne; 5-0; 99
- Sulligent; 5-0; 57
- St. Luke’s; 5-0; 40
- Lamar Co.; 5-0; 30
- Vincent; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Cottonwood (4-0) 14, Tuscaloosa Academy (3-2) 13, Locust Fork (5-0) 7, Tanner (3-2) 4, Hatton (4-0) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Leroy (19); 3-0; 228
- Elba; 4-0; 168
- Sweet Water; 4-1; 125
- Millry; 4-1; 114
- Loachapoka; 5-0; 101
- Coosa Christian; 4-1; 93
- Pickens Co.; 4-1; 66
- Wadley; 5-0; 62
- Lynn; 3-1; 46
- South Lamar; 4-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Brantley (3-2) 18, Georgiana (4-1) 8, Shoals Christian (4-0) 8, Spring Garden (3-2) 8, Meek (3-2) 6, Linden (4-1) 4.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Glenwood (19); 5-0; 228
- Lowndes Academy; 5-0; 162
- Jackson Academy; 6-0; 145
- Lee-Scott; 4-1; 140
- Chambers Academy; 5-1; 118
- Clarke Prep; 5-1; 91
- Autauga Academy; 4-1; 64
- Fort Dale Academy; 4-1; 52
- Patrician; 3-2; 44
- Banks Academy; 4-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Wilcox Academy (5-1) 8, Crenshaw Christian (4-2) 1.