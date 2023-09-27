Thompson, Helena, Vincent in top 10 of Week 5 football rankings, Briarwood receives votes Published 5:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Thompson Warriors kept their hold on the top spot in the Class 7A football rankings after Week 5, with Helena and Vincent both staying in the top 10 and Briarwood receiving votes in the poll results when they were released on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Thompson is the No. 1 team in Class 7A, while Helena stays at No. 9 in Class 6A and Vincent slips to No. 10 in Class 2A.

The Warriors received all first-place votes for the second straight week to keep their six-week run on top of this seasons’ Class 7A rankings alive. Thompson’s 19 first-place votes came thanks to its 45-0 homecoming win over Chelsea in Week 5.

Thompson also remains highly regarded in two national polls, as the algorithms for High School Football America have the Warriors at No. 17 in the country and MaxPreps has them at No. 29.

Thompson is preparing for a nationally-televised matchup against Clay-Chalkville on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ESPN2. The Cougars remained the No. 2 ranked team in Class 6A and received one first place vote in the latest poll.

In Class 6A, Helena moved up one spot to No. 9 after improving to 5-0. The Huskies beat rival Pelham, 35-14, in Week 5 behind RB Jordan Washington’s 305-yard and four touchdown performance.

Helena will look to go 6-0 in Week 6 against Jackson-Olin at the Huskies’ homecoming game.

Briarwood also received two votes after its bye week in Week 5. The Lions are 2-0 in region play after beating Chilton County and Pelham in Weeks 3 and 4.

Down in Class 2A, Vincent dropped four spots to No. 10 after coming in sixth in last week’s poll. The Jackets lost their first game of the season in Week 5 to B.B. Comer, which remained at No. 1 in the rankings after beating Vincent, 36-0.

Vincent will look to bounce back this week with a rivalry matchup at home against Childersburg as the Jackets hope to win the remainder of their games like they did last year after losing to Comer.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (19); 4-0; 228 Central-Phenix City; 5-0; 171 Auburn; 4-1; 135 Mary Montgomery; 5-0; 124 Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 104 Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 93 Dothan; 4-1; 79 Enterprise; 4-1; 63 Baker; 5-0; 51 Sparkman; 5-0; 31

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-2) 2, James Clemens (4-1) 1, Opelika (3-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (18); 5-0; 225 Clay-Chalkville (1); 5-0; 172 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 145 Parker; 5-0; 135 Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 115 Hartselle; 4-1; 86 Mountain Brook; 4-1; 76 Oxford; 5-0; 55 Helena; 5-0; 44 Theodore; 3-2; 9

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-1) 8, St. Paul’s (3-1) 6, Spanish Fort (3-2) 5, Briarwood (2-2) 1, Mortimer Jordan (4-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Ramsay (17); 4-1; 211 Gulf Shores (2); 5-0; 173 Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 147 Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 127 Moody; 4-1; 99 Leeds; 3-1; 78 Vigor; 5-0; 55 Charles Henderson; 2-2; 48 Guntersville; 4-0; 29 Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Russellville (5-0) 15, Demopolis (3-1) 14, John Carroll (5-0) 14, Scottsboro (4-0) 13, Fairview (5-0) 11, Carroll-Ozark (3-2) 8, Beauregard (3-2) 4, Valley (3-1) 3, Arab (4-1) 2, Citronelle (3-2) 2, UMS-Wright (2-3) 2, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (14); 5-0; 213 Cherokee Co. (2); 5-0; 165 Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 153 Jackson (2); 4-0; 147 West Morgan (1); 5-0; 110 Handley; 4-1; 77 Jacksonville; 4-1; 74 Bibb Co.; 5-0; 70 Oneonta; 3-2; 20 Corner; 4-0; 19

Others receiving votes: Oak Grove (4-0) 12, Bayside Academy (4-1) 9, Anniston (3-2) 4, BTW-Tuskegee (3-2) 2, Escambia Co. (4-1) 2, T.R. Miller (3-2) 2, Westminster-Huntsville (3-1) 2, American Christian (3-2) 1, Montevallo (3-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (16); 5-0; 217 Mobile Christian (1); 5-0; 164 St. James; 4-1; 131 Madison Academy (2); 4-0; 130 Gordo; 4-1; 109 Sylvania; 4-0; 98 Houston Academy; 4-0; 95 Straughn; 4-0; 51 Thomasville; 4-0; 37 Geraldine; 4-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-0) 17, Lauderdale Co. (5-0) 5, Randolph Co. (4-0) 4, Ohatchee (4-1) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (13); 5-0; 207 Highland Home (2); 5-0; 169 Pisgah (1); 4-0; 148 Fyffe (3); 3-1; 145 Reeltown; 4-0; 118 Luverne; 5-0; 99 Sulligent; 5-0; 57 St. Luke’s; 5-0; 40 Lamar Co.; 5-0; 30 Vincent; 4-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Cottonwood (4-0) 14, Tuscaloosa Academy (3-2) 13, Locust Fork (5-0) 7, Tanner (3-2) 4, Hatton (4-0) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 3-0; 228 Elba; 4-0; 168 Sweet Water; 4-1; 125 Millry; 4-1; 114 Loachapoka; 5-0; 101 Coosa Christian; 4-1; 93 Pickens Co.; 4-1; 66 Wadley; 5-0; 62 Lynn; 3-1; 46 South Lamar; 4-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Brantley (3-2) 18, Georgiana (4-1) 8, Shoals Christian (4-0) 8, Spring Garden (3-2) 8, Meek (3-2) 6, Linden (4-1) 4.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (19); 5-0; 228 Lowndes Academy; 5-0; 162 Jackson Academy; 6-0; 145 Lee-Scott; 4-1; 140 Chambers Academy; 5-1; 118 Clarke Prep; 5-1; 91 Autauga Academy; 4-1; 64 Fort Dale Academy; 4-1; 52 Patrician; 3-2; 44 Banks Academy; 4-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Wilcox Academy (5-1) 8, Crenshaw Christian (4-2) 1.