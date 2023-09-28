Birmingham Bulls single-game tickets on sale Sept. 29 Published 1:36 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Birmingham Bulls tickets will be on sale again starting Friday, Sept. 29.

The Pelham based hockey team will officially be starting the 2023-2024 season on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. when they will play against the Huntsville Havoc. However, tickets and season passes will be available for several weeks beforehand.

Back in June, the Bulls announced that both Craig Simchuk and Kevin Kerr will be returning to lead the Birmingham Bulls for the 2023-24 season. It will be Simchuck’s fourth year coaching the professional hockey team, and he has already announced his intention to once again take the Bulls to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals.

“I am extremely excited to be back behind the bench for the Birmingham Bulls,” Simchuk said in an official release. “We have a great organization, and I am very grateful to be a part of it. We have unfinished business to take care of and this city deserves a championship.”

The Birmingham Bulls’ game schedule, tickets and season passes are available online at Bullshockey.net/tickets.

Along with the new hockey season, and the hopes of championship glory, the Birmingham Bulls have also announced a series of promotional events for their fans including:

Jerome Berchard Bobblehead Night on Friday, Oct. 20, where the first 1,000 fans will get a Jerome Bechard Bobblehead courtesy of The Chesser Team – Ridgeline Realty.

Black Out Night on Saturday, Oct. 28, where the first 1,000 fans will get a Bulls T-shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 11 where there will be free admission for active, retired and former military with ID and a specialty jersey auction.

Kids Jersey Night on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 6 where the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a Bulls replica jersey courtesy of WBRC Fox 6 News and UAB Sports Medicine and Encore.

Adult Jersey Night on Friday, Nov. 24 where the first 1,500 adults ages 15 and over will receive a Bulls replica jersey courtesy of WVTM 13 & Mezrano Law Firm.

Many other promotion nights are due to take place throughout the Birmingham Bulls’ 2023-2024 hockey season. A full list can be found at Bullshockey.net/game-promotions.