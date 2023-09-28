Calera sweeps Montevallo to clinch season series Published 4:44 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CALERA – The Calera Eagles earned their fifth win of the season by sweeping the Montevallo Bulldogs, 3-0, to take both halves of the season series between the county foes.

The two teams had a close first set as the Bulldogs and Eagles felt each other out in the opening points of the match.

Calera had the edge towards the end of the set and was able to take the first set, 25-19, to take an opening 1-0 lead in the match.

Montevallo showed tremendous fight in the second set to mount a great response to Calera’s win in the first set. The set was deadlocked down the stretch, and it took two pairs of extra points to decide the frame.

Ultimately, Calera won back-to-back points after the initial deadlock and won the second set, 27-25, to go up 2-0 and put Montevallo in a must-win situation.

In the third set, the Eagles went up 12-8 in the first half of the set, and Calera still led as the set neared the final points. With the Eagles up 23-19, Calera finished the job by scoring the final two points to close out the match win.

Calera’s 25-19 win in the third set secured the straight-set sweep over Montevallo for the Eagles’ second sweep win over the Bulldogs this season.

Although the Bulldogs lost the match, they still had multiple notable performances. Zoe Jones led Montevallo in kills with 14, and Hunter Jordan earned seven kills. Jones and Jordan were helped by Emeli Guardado’s 16 assists and Jaida Heath’s five assists.

In the service game, Jones had four aces, while Guardado, Carter Lawley and Isabella Ramirez each had two aces.

Over on defense, Guardado led with nine digs, and Madalynne McConico earned eight digs. Jordan had three blocks, including one solo block.

Calera will next face Ben Russell on the road on Thursday, Sept. 28 in an area matchup. Montevallo will prepare for the Boaz Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30.