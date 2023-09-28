Shelby County shows resolve in five-set win over Jemison Published 8:53 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

JEMISON — The Shelby County Wildcats are no strangers to adversity this season, but they overcame one of their biggest challenges of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against Jemison on the road.

Entering the match off a seven-match losing streak and after losing all-around stats leader Madison Wood for the season, the Wildcats entered the crucial area match with something to prove.

Shelby County accomplished its mission and survived a battle with Jemison, winning the match 3-2 to wrap up area play.

The Wildcats opened up the match with a tight first set against Jemison, but Shelby County overcame the challenge in the end and took the set.

Shelby County won the first set by just three points, 25-22, and set itself up well for the rest of the match by taking a 1-0 lead.

In the second set, the Wildcats carried over the momentum from the first set win to open up a wider lead against Jemison that the hosts could not recover from.

Shelby County’s 25-18 second set win pht the Wildcats up 2-0 in the match, which meant the visitors were one set win away from sweeping the match and snapping their losing streak.

However, Jemison fought back in the third set and jumped ahead to a large lead. In the end, the Panthers took the set by double-digits, swinging any momentum that the Wildcats had back into Jemison’s favor.

The Panthers won the third set, 25-15, to extend the match and put the pressure back on Shelby County.

Jemison powered ahead to an even wider lead in the fourth set as the Panthers sought to send the match to a fifth and final set. The Panthers saw out their advantage until the end of the set to earn the win in the set.

Jemison took the fourth set, 25-11, and the 14-point win tied up the match and forced a tiebreaker set.

With Shelby County needing a response to close out the match, the Wildcats got just that as they came out firing in the fifth set and didn’t look back.

Shelby County earned a 15-6 win in the third set to take the match, 3-2, to survive the Jemison comeback and show its resolve.

Shelby County’s next match will be at the Boaz Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30. After that, the Wildcats will host the Montevallo Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 3.