Denise Garibay named new OMMS assistant principal Published 10:01 am Friday, September 29, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Schools Board of Education has announced that Denise Garibay will serve as the next assistant principal of Oak Mountain Middle School.

The Shelby County Schools BOE approved Garibay as the new assistant principal of OMMS during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity,” Garibay said. “I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Evers and her administrative team to continue the mission and vision of Oak Mountain Middle School.”

Garibay has 13 years of experience in education and most recently served as the assistant principal at Odenville Middle School in St. Clair County. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from the University of Texas and San Antonio as well as an administrative certification and master’s in educational leadership and policy studies.

“Let me express my profound thanks for this opportunity and my sincere excitement as I embark on this journey,” Garibay said. “I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Evers and her administrative team as well as you (the board) and everyone in this room. I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

In other news, the Shelby County Schools BOE handled the following items of business on the agenda:

Heard the Superintendent’s Report from Dr. Lewis Brooks

Heard an Instruction Report from Dr. Angela Walker

Approved multiple out-of-state field trips

Reviewed financial statements with John Gwin

Approved payroll and monthly expenditures for August, 2023

Approved personnel actions

Approved bus subs and aids

Approved a bid for a classroom addition at Calera Middle School

Approved a change order for an ADA renovation at Shelby County High School’s football stadium

Approved a change order for new turf and track resurfacing at Heardmont Stadium

Heard an architect and construction report from Barbara Snyder

The next SCS Board of Education meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5p.m. at the Central Office in Columbiana.