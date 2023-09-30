Vincent falls to Childersburg in low-scoring affair Published 1:22 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By NIC YOUNG | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – In a showdown between rivals, the Vincent Yellow Jackets hoped to get back to their winning ways, but they fell to the Childersburg Tigers, 16-14, in a low-scoring battle on Friday, Sept. 29.

“We’ve got to win these next couple games to get in the playoffs,” Vincent coach Lucas Weatherford said. “Our season is on the line these next two weeks.”

Vincent got off to a quick start opening the game on their own 47-yard line, finding the end-zone within three offensive plays on a 37-yard touchdown run by running back Jayden Roberts to take a 7-0 lead.

Despite beginning its first offensive drive at their own 48-yard line, Childersburg was forced into a quick three-and-out. The ensuing punt placed Vincent at their own 20-yard line to begin their next drive.

The Vincent drive kicked off with large gains on the ground by Roberts, who finished with 164 yards and a touchdown off 10 carries, and quarterback Lucas Mims.

Childersburg, however, managed to stall the Yellow Jackets’ offense and force them into a fourth-down situation. Vincent opted to attempt a 29-yard field goal that ended up being unsuccessful.

Taking over at the 20-yard line, the Tigers moved the ball to midfield thanks to a series of big rushing gains. The drive appeared to be coming to a halt as Childersburg found themselves in a third and long situation. A surprise hook-and-ladder play extended the Tigers’ drive.

This paved the way for quarterback Christopher Swain to connect with Devonte Fairman for a 27-yard touchdown a few plays later. Childersburg converted a two-point conversion on a quarterback-keeper run to take an 8-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets began their next drive at their own 39-yard line. The offense received a significant chunk of yardage thanks to a roughing the passer penalty on the Tigers that moved the Jackets into Childersburg territory.

Vincent seized this opportunity, scoring a few plays later off a double pass play that resulted in Casen Fields connecting with Mattson Davis for the 37-yard score as the Jackets retook the lead, 14-8.

After a series of stalled-out drives and punts by both teams rounded out the first half of play, Aiden Poe got the Yellow Jackets defense off to a great start in the second half, intercepting a pass on the Tigers’ first offensive possession.

Beginning at their own 38-yard line, the Yellow Jackets moved the ball into Childersburg territory thanks to a 35-yard run by Roberts that put Vincent on the Childersburg 27-yard line. Though the drive got off to a promising start, an offensive miscue resulted in the Yellow Jackets fumbling the ball and losing possession.

Childersburg took over at the Vincent 48-yard line and drove down the field into Yellow Jacket territory. On a crucial third down, it looked as if the Yellow Jackets defense had caught a break as they stopped Swain short of the markers.

Unfortunately for Vincent, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Tigers a fresh set of downs at the 11-yard line. The Tigers would punch it in a few plays later off a quarterback draw. A successful two-point conversion gave Childersburg a 16-14 lead late in the third quarter.

The following drive for the Yellow Jackets stalled out quickly resulting in a punt. After a strong initial drive by Childersburg, the Vincent defense stood tall and forced the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter.

Beginning at their own 45-yard line, the Yellow Jackets moved the ball into Childersburg territory off the rushing efforts of Rykelus Robertson. Following this, the Childersburg defense tightened up and forced Vincent to turn the ball over on downs at the 34-yard line.

With the Yellow Jackets defense seeking to give their offense another chance late in the fourth quarter, they forced the Tigers to punt after a quick three-and-out series.

With the Jackets in control of the ball late in the fourth quarter, Vincent drove into Tigers territory off big plays from Rykelus Robertson. With 1:44 left in the game, the Yellow Jackets found themselves at the Tigers 21-yard line on third down before Childersburg blew up a running play that put Vincent in a difficult fourth and long situation with the game hanging in the balance.

The Yellow Jackets attempted to go back to the double pass play from earlier in the night, this time to no avail, as the Tigers defense tackled the passer before a pass could be let off to secure the Childersburg victory.

The Yellow Jackets will look to regroup and get back on the winning track next week as they take on regional opponent Ranburne.