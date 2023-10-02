Calera readies for third annual National Night Out Published 12:22 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Calera community is preparing to host its first responders as they join other municipalities across the United States in recognizing the 40th annual National Night Out. Being held at Oliver Park, this will be Calera’s third time holding their own iteration of the event.

The gathering, which will take place on Tuesday, October 10, from 5-8 p.m., is an annual community building event that seeks to raise awareness and educate the public about the city’s first responders and also promotes crime prevention.

“National Night Out is our opportunity to promote police and community partnerships that make the city of Calera a great place to live,” Sgt. Robbie Grant said. “The event gives our community, especially our children, an opportunity to meet law enforcement and first responders under positive circumstances and better understand what we all do.”

As planned, the event will allow the public viewing access to a multitude of public safety vehicles and equipment that they otherwise might not have opportunities to experience and learn about. There will also be a variety of sponsors and food trucks present.

The event is completely free to attend, with the exception of the products offered by attending food trucks which are currently scheduled to include Wasabi Juans, Calera Pizza Hut, Moe and Moore’s BBQ, Sunshine Lemonade and Gumbo to Geaux. There will also be free Red Diamond Tea provided at the event.

The following local, state and federal partners will also be in attendance:

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Drug Enforcement Agency

The U.S. Marshall Service

Fish and Game

RPS Ambulance

Regional Air Medical Services

K-9 groups

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ATV DUI simulator

The Calera Fire Department

Calera’s own Crisis Response Team

Calera’s Dive Team

Safehouse Shelby

Kirkland Wrecker

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office

Those wishing to learn more about Calera’s National Night Out event are encouraged to reach out to the Calera Police Department.