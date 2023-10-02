Grandview Medical Center named a Lung Cancer Center of Excellence Published 3:56 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Grandview Medical Center has been named a Lung Cancer Center of Excellence by GO2 for Lung Cancer. Grandview achieved this designation as a result of its ongoing commitment to providing the community with patient-centered, evidence-based lung cancer care.

An estimated 237,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer annually, and while it remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, lung cancer survival rates are growing at a rapid pace thanks to the availability of new, groundbreaking treatments for people diagnosed with the disease.

“Grandview is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care,” said Daniel McKinney, CEO of Grandview Medical Center. “We are thrilled to be part of this elite network, setting an example for responsible treatment and care practices across the country and helping people diagnosed with lung cancer in our community live longer, higher-quality lives.”

GO2 Centers of Excellence designated in lung cancer care are committed to the principles of patient-centered communication and decision making across the entire care pathway. They demonstrate access to standard cancer services within medical, radiation, surgical oncology and pathology; follow practice standards based on evidence, expert consensus and clinical guidelines; and engage team-based mechanisms for multidisciplinary input to guide care and treatment recommendations and inform shared decision making.

“While we join several outstanding facilities in the state with the distinction of achieving a lung cancer screening center of excellence, Grandview is the first in the state to achieve the designation as a Lung Cancer Care Center of Excellence. This achievement is the result of the hard work of our collective team, and I would like to thank all of the physicians and staff that made this a reality,” said Jennifer De Los Santos, M.D., director of the Grandview Cancer Center.

According to Dr. De Los Santos, the American Lung Association estimates 8 million Americans are eligible for lung cancer screenings. If half of these individuals received this test, more than 120,000 lung cancer deaths could be prevented. Screening for lung cancer means detecting lung cancer sooner and ultimately prolonging life.

“To have the distinction of a Lung Cancer Care Center of Excellence ensures the communities we serve that we are taking care of them not only for their screenings but throughout their journey,” she said.