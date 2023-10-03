Divorces for Sept. 4-10

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 4-10:

 

-Jason Hall Brown, of Helena, and Erin Rebecca Brown, of Birmingham.

-Jessica House, of Hoover, and Nicholas Faulkenberg, of Hoover.

-Melissa S. Drumheller, of Pelham, and James R. Drumheller, of Pelham.

-Tracy Canada, of Calera, and Jerred DeMichael Canada, of Vance.

-Andrew Joseph Buchanan, of Hoover, and Jessie Lanette Buchanan, of Hoover.

-Steven Wayne Belcher, of Calera, and Shelia Leah Belcher, of Longwood.

