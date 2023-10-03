Land transactions for Sept. 11-12 Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 11-12:

Sept. 11

-Chelsea Ridge Estates LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $174,000, for Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 2nd Sector Phase 1 Amended.

-Rita Warren to Patrick Clint Channell, for $85,000, for Lot 3 in Betty Wade Life Estates.

-Patrick Stephens Lantrip to Barbara Renee Thompson, for $145,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Timothy R. Pfaff to Ashley Puckett, for $268,400, for Lot 40 in Laurel Woods.

-Sean Kristopher McKim to Michael A. Beachtel, for $485,000, for Lot 215 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Tanzeel Rehman to Adalberto Maciel Sanchez, for $1,000, for Lot 803 in Eagle Point 8th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Benjamin E. Wright, for $658,234, for Lot B-51 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Shingo Kato to Duane Steven Erickson, for $625,000, for Lot 727 in Highland Lakes Seventh Sector.

-Jason Wergin to Justin Grimaldi, for $375,000, for Lot 26 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Tom J. Bousman to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $460,400, for Lot 84 in Cameron Woods Second Addition.

-Janette Chavez Rico to Paul Todd, for $305,000, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs.

-Benjamin E. Wright to William George Murray, for $540,000, for Lot A-119 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Margaret Morgan Carlisle to Stephen Hester, for $255,000, for Lot 14 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Dorothy Lorene Sparta to Patricia Louise Sparta, for $187,000, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Dorothy Lorene Sparta to Nancy Ann Carden, for $107,000, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Dorothy Lorene Sparta to Sarah Lee Ziegler, for $107,000, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Dorothy Lorene Sparta to Paula Marie Deason, for $128,000, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Wriske Properties LLC to Vestawood Apartments LLC, for $1,200,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, range 1 West.

-Alison Peters Henderson to Marcus Cleveland Peters, for $197,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Carolina M. Endert to Carolina M. Endert, for $1,000, for Lot 219 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 1.

-Terrell W. James to Flynn E. King, for $407,500, for Lot 28 in Chestnut Forest.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon George Herring, for $406,062, for Lot 332 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Rachel McIntosh to Carol D. Crawford, for $351,000, for Lot 27 in Edenton Condominium.

-Ethel Mae Thompson to Ethel Mae Thompson, for $68,700, for Lot 8 in Reynolds Addition to South Montevallo.

-Wiley Sanders Truck Lines Inc to CGP Calera Highway 31 TB LLC, for $1,250,000, for Lot 1 in Taco Bell Calera No. 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $757,200.11, for Lots 28, 31 and 32 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-John D. Word to Robert S. Fairweather, for $372,500, for Lot 74 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Stephen R. Webb to William Knowlton Gilmer, for $337,000, for Lot 7 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $715,372.42, for Lots 21, 22 and 38 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $241,636.84, for Lot 18 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Donald G. Hilyer to Michael Strehle, for $160,000, for Lots 11, 12 and 13 in Fanchers Subdivision.

-Josh Smitherman to Elias & Sons LLC, for $275,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Reynolds Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Noah C. Evans, for $535,900, for Lot 340 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Wiley Sanders Truck Lines Inc. to CGP Calera Highway 31 7B LLC, for $1,000,000, for Lot 2 in Taco Bell Calera No. 1.

Sept. 12

-Elna L. Hanson to David Edwards, for $346,000, for Lot 58 in Foothills Point Second Sector.

-Raymond E. Norton to Mark A. Myers, for $819,900, for Lot 92 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-After Jack LLC to Shiloh Calera Development LLC, for $17,000, for Lot 166 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 3.

-Kiersten Y. Nagel to Russell Christie, for $350,000, for Lot 14 in Legacy Parc.

-Matthew Coker to Caleb R. Smelser, for $300,000, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Heather Odaibo Stennies to Craig A. Simmons, for $335,000, for Lot 40 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Charles Raymond Burton to Tina Cook, for $245,000, for Lot 59 in Saddle Run.

-Debra Ward McIntosh to Cold Edward Ramey, for $371,000, for Lot 15 in Valdawood.

-Austin Trammell Melvin to Glenn A. Wells, for $330,000, for Lot 7 in High Chaparral Sector 3 First Addition.

-Triple Oaks Investments LLC to Thomas Michael Gutshall, for $251,500, for Lot 15 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Eddie Sharit Enterprises Inc. to Eddie Sharit, for $1,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18, Range 1 West.

-Mitchell G. Carter to Cheryl Kelly Kent, for $239,000, for Lot 111 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Breanna Clark to HMME Development LLC, for $157,380, for Lot 65 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $2,000, for Lots 117 and 121 in Melrose Landing Phase One.

-Amanda Bailey Windle to David Taylor, for $387,500, for Lot 89 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Two.

-Harold Bryant to Harold Bryant, for $500, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yanivis Lilibeth Isbell, for $304,900, for Lot 326 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Thomas William Taylor Burgess to Makayla Mobley, for $350,000, for Lot 203 in Willow Oaks Final Plat.

-Jo Ann Brasher to Richard D. Brasher, for $171,480, for Lot 44 in Braelinn Village Phase II.

-Jo Ann Brasher to Richard D. Brasher, for $60,000, for Lot 24 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Jo Ann Brasher to Richard D. Brasher, for $259,700, for Lot 21 in Weatherly Berkshire Manor Section 19.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gulf Life LLC, for $292,900, for Lot 21-46 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Frederick Douglas Paster, for $359,900, for Lot 305 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Douglas L. Hustad to Zahid Ashraf, for $310,000, for Lot 1737 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Guillermo Sanchez Juarez to Jason Hunter Barnes, for $225,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Stephanie Corinne Ward to Edward Michael Conway, for $96,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Stephanie Corinne Ward to Edward Michael Conway, for $30,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Kelly Whitman to Julio Cesar Amador Valdavinos, for $285,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John Ragland to Katie Swann, for $610,000, for Lot 480 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Steven Day to Evan Robert Day, for $272,900, for Lot 376 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-Katie Swann to Wilson Wadell Young, for $420,500, for Lot 298 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Larry B. Baker to Charles F. Jones, for $407,500, for Lot 57 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Cherie D. Olivier to Katelynn Patterson, for $125,000, for Lot 509 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Charles Alfred Cairo to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $58,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Denise D. Taylor to Brent A. Shemberger, for $340,000, for Lot 151 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Brent A. Shemberger to Michelle Ocampo, for $299,900, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.