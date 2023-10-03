Magic City SC, NISL announce Pelham as host city for 2024 NISL Playoffs Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

TAMPA, FL – The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 that Pelham will be the host city for the 2024 NISL Playoffs next May.

The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena, which will be home to new expansion team Magic City SC when it begins its inaugural season in January, will host all four games of the 2024 playoffs under the league’s new postseason format.

In both the men’s and women’s division, the top three teams will advance to the playoffs. The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will face each other in the semifinals on Saturday, May 18, with the winner to face the No. 1 seed in the NISL Championship on Sunday, May 19. Times for all matches are to be determined.

Officials from the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena were excited to host the best indoor soccer teams from around the league.

“The Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena is thrilled and honored to be the host venue for the NISL Playoffs,” said Seth Greenberg, the venue’s Executive Director. “We are ready to welcome the top teams and the most passionate fans to Pelham. This will truly be an unforgettable weekend for everyone and we look forward to working closely with the NISL organizers to ensure its success. Pelham is ready to shine on the national stage, and we can’t wait to share our warm Southern hospitality with all who attend.”

The event will bring fans of teams from around the Southeast, including from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina, to the city of Pelham, which should boost the city and county’s economy as local businesses will benefit from the traveling fans staying, dining and entertaining themselves in Pelham.

“The NISL Playoffs represent a fantastic opportunity for Pelham to showcase its vibrant, yet laid-back atmosphere and world-class recreational offerings,” said Michael Simon, Pelham’s Economic Development Director. “The influx of visitors, athletes, and spectators will not only boost our hospitality industry but also highlight the outstanding amenities and attractions that Pelham has to offer.”

At Magic City SC’s introductory press conference in September, NISL officials said they were in the process of deciding where to host the playoffs and that Pelham was in the running. The league cited soccer’s massive growth in the greater Birmingham area and the quality of Pelham’s facilities as reasons for selecting the league’s newest market as its playoff host.

“We are delighted to reveal this thrilling postseason format and the selection of the Pelham, Alabama located in the Greater Birmingham area as the host for the 2024 NISL Championship,” said Gary Tufford, Commissioner of the NISL. “With the support of Discover Shelby, the City of Pelham, the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, and the dedicated fans of indoor soccer, we are poised for a championship weekend filled with skill, competition, and unforgettable moments.”

Before the playoffs arrive, Magic City SC’s men’s and women’s teams will play eight home doubleheaders at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena beginning in January 2024. Season tickets are on sale now at magiccitysc.com ahead of the NISL’s schedule release later in October. Playoff ticket pricing will be announced later.