Municipal police reports for Aug. 14-Sept. 17
Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 14-Sept. 17:
Alabaster
Sept. 11
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store). Stolen was a Four Loco valued at $3.29.
-Harassing communications from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Interstate Commerce Court (other/unknown).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Recovered was a pinch hitter with marijuana residue.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.
-Alias warrant (driving while revoked) from the 200 Block of Daniel Payne Drive, Birmingham.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were eight Clonazepam pills and a glass pipe with residue.
Sept. 12
-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of 13th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Animal complaint from 12th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen were two Simply lemonades valued at $25.
-Failure to comply with court order and youthful offender from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West, Helena.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a social security card, insurance card, U.S. currency, Cash app card, Wisley credit/debit cards and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $160.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.19 grams of Amoxicillin Trihydrate pills, Keltec handgun, .99 grams of Heroin, 3.15 grams of Alprazolam pills, two used syringes and 1.46 grams of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate.
-Public intoxication from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 31 and Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.
Sept. 13
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $152.64.
-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (park/playground).
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 10, Montevallo.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $399.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $147.70.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; driver’s side read quarter panel valued at $100.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tradewinds Circle.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
Sept. 14
-Trespassing notice from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Cloverdale Drive (other/unknown). Stolen were firearms, a computer and backpack valued at $764.99.
-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 2200 Block of Corporate Drive (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 900 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a grey sand pot fitting not attached and two windows valued at $1,000.
-Information only from the 5200 Block of Avalon Drive, Mobile (government/public building).
Sept. 15
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2100 Block of North Grandview Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a bag of merchandise valued at $206.85. Recovered were two bags of marijuana and a digital scale.
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $789.65.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 8th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; residence/home). Recovered was a bag of marijuana and three glass marijuana pipes.
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc.).
Sept. 16
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Stolen was a credit card number valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was an HP desktop computer valued at $828.
-Information only from the 900 Block of 2nd Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Using false identification to purchase alcohol from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was identification card.
Sept. 17
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 11th Place.
-Information only from Interstate 65 at Highway 31.
-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Slater Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from Highway 119 and Buck Creek Plaza (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was Pennsylvania registration valued at $1.
-Information only form the 100 Block of Acorn Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Greenhead Drive.
Calera
Aug. 14
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25 at Interstate 65 overpass.
-Attempted suicide from the Waterstone Drive.
-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less), harassment and assault third degree from the 600 Block of County Road 144.
Aug. 15
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Smokey Road.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Incident – suicide attempt from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
Aug. 16
-Information from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Incident – welfare check/DHR call out from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Domestic violence harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
Aug. 17
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence 3rd/harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property third degree from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful possession of a pistol and resisting arrest from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
Aug. 18
-Incident from the 70 Block of County Road 63.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.
-MVC form the 1900 Block of 21st Avenue.
-MVC from the 9800 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 13400 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 19
-Attempted suicide from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Highway 209.
-Information only from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 500 Block of County Road 95.
-Agency assist – runaway juvenile from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-MVC from the 4100 Block of Smokey Road.
-Domestic violence harassment from the 300 Block of Village Drive.
Aug. 20
-Assault third degree from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Property damage – private property MVC form the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property MVC form the 500 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Theft third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
Aug. 21
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Child solicitation by computer from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 80 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.
Aug. 22
-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Meadowwood Lane.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.
-Theft of property 4th – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.
-MVC from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
Aug. 23
-MVC from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-Information only – notice of trespass from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from he 700 Block of 18th Street.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Miscellaneous discharge firearm from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.
Aug. 24
-Domestic violence third harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property 3, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 6200 Block of highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 14300 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Menacing from the 2100 Block of 18th Street.
Aug. 25
-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Wilson Way.
-Property damage from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Property damage – traffic from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Missing person – adult – missing adult from the 1800 Block of 20th Street.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Agency assist – Farmington Hills Police Department, Michigan from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.
Aug. 26
-Domestic incident – DV incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from Calera.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, unlawful imprisonment second degree and larceny/theft – theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 27
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.
Aug. 28
-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 29
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of 8th Avenue.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Property damage from the 4200 Block of Smokey Road.
Aug. 30
-Harassment and assault third degree from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 southbound exit 231 ramp.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
Aug. 31
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Oakwell Cove.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 1
-Information only from the 100 Block of Rushton Lane.
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – property damage from Interstate 65 Southbound.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Incident – property damage from the 1700 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Drug overdose from the 70 Block of Highway 63.
Sept. 2
-Cruelty to animals from the 300 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Information only – private property MVA from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 60 Block of Highway 304.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Calera.
Sept. 3
-Information only – traffic accident from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.
-Attempted suicide – miscellaneous from the Moss Stone Lane.
Sept. 4
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
Sept. 5
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 11300 Block of Highway 22.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 37.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1200 Block of County Road 800.
-Theft of property first degree from Calera.
-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from Calera.
Sept. 6
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.
-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property third from the 200 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – private property MVC from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Damaged property from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
Sept. 7
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Addison Drive.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Enclave Avenue.
Sept. 8
-Death investigation from Calera.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – drowning from the 1100 Block of Freedom Parkway.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Highway 6.
-Larceny/theft – theft, $500 or less from the 50 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.
-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of County Road 209.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Sept. 9
-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
Sept. 10
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 11
-Sexual abuse first degree from Calera.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 12
-Agency assist – Chilton County Warrants – unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 13
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Sept. 14
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.
-Theft of property 4th from the 6400 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from Calera.
Sept. 15
-Theft fourth degree (shoplifting) from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Property – miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 16
-Public intoxication from the 10400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1300 Block of Kensington Boulevard.
Sept. 17
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property vehicle accident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.
-Information only – juvenille runaway information from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
Helena
Sept. 10
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 300 Block of Quail Ridge Court.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Sept. 11
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
-Miscellaneous from Magnolia Parkway.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 4700 Block of West Highway 52.
-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail – 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Public intoxication from the 2400 Block of Helena Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous from Roy Drive.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Helena.
Sept. 12
-Property damage from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
Sept. 13
-Property damage from County Road 17 at Lakeland Trail.
Sept. 14
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Bridlewood Drive.
-Pyschoactive cannabinoids from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Trespass warning from the 1100 Block of Townhouse Road.
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Townhouse Road.
-Miscellaneous from Roy Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Rock Terrace Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Chateau Drive.
Sept. 15
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Bridlewood Road at Bridelwood Parc.
-Disorderly conduct, harassment and trespass warning from Village Lane.
Sept. 16
-Domestic incident from Shady Trail.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 at Gunner Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Drive.
Sept. 17
-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 261 at County Road 17.
Montevallo
Sept. 8
-Death investigation from Freedom Parkway (lake/waterway).
Sept. 9
-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).
Sept. 10
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front fender of 2019 Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.
Sept. 11
-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and forgery – forged instrument from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a forged Chase Bank check valued at $1. Stolen was an Can-Am Maverick SXS valued at $16,500.
-Harassment from Montevallo (residence/home).
Sept. 12
-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).
-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Country Hills Lane (highwa/street). Recovered was marijuana 10 grams; yellow marijuana wax, electric bong containing marijuana wax and Sig Sauer P320 valued at $575.
Sept. 13
-Property damage from King Street (parking lot/garage).
Pelham
Sept. 10
-Suspicious person/situation from North Wildewood Drive.
-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.
Sept. 11
-Animal problem from Cahaba Manor Drive.
-Animal problem from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Sept. 12
-Theft – vehicle from Pelham parkway.
-Assault from Panther Circle.
-Theft from Highview Cove.
-Domestic violence from Lauchlin Way.
Sept. 13
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
Sept. 14
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Royal Way.
-Animal problem from Braxton Way.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
Sept. 15
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
-Animal problem from Admin Drive.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Theft from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
Sept. 16
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.
-Harassment from Calloway Lane.