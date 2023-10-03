Municipal police reports for Aug. 14-Sept. 17 Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 14-Sept. 17:

Alabaster

Sept. 11

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store). Stolen was a Four Loco valued at $3.29.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Interstate Commerce Court (other/unknown).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Recovered was a pinch hitter with marijuana residue.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.

-Alias warrant (driving while revoked) from the 200 Block of Daniel Payne Drive, Birmingham.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were eight Clonazepam pills and a glass pipe with residue.

Sept. 12

-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of 13th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Animal complaint from 12th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen were two Simply lemonades valued at $25.

-Failure to comply with court order and youthful offender from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West, Helena.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a social security card, insurance card, U.S. currency, Cash app card, Wisley credit/debit cards and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $160.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.19 grams of Amoxicillin Trihydrate pills, Keltec handgun, .99 grams of Heroin, 3.15 grams of Alprazolam pills, two used syringes and 1.46 grams of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate.

-Public intoxication from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 31 and Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

Sept. 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $152.64.

-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (park/playground).

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 10, Montevallo.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $399.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $147.70.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; driver’s side read quarter panel valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tradewinds Circle.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

Sept. 14

-Trespassing notice from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Cloverdale Drive (other/unknown). Stolen were firearms, a computer and backpack valued at $764.99.

-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Corporate Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a grey sand pot fitting not attached and two windows valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 5200 Block of Avalon Drive, Mobile (government/public building).

Sept. 15

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2100 Block of North Grandview Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a bag of merchandise valued at $206.85. Recovered were two bags of marijuana and a digital scale.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $789.65.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 8th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; residence/home). Recovered was a bag of marijuana and three glass marijuana pipes.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc.).

Sept. 16

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Stolen was a credit card number valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was an HP desktop computer valued at $828.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 2nd Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Using false identification to purchase alcohol from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was identification card.

Sept. 17

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 11th Place.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at Highway 31.

-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Slater Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from Highway 119 and Buck Creek Plaza (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was Pennsylvania registration valued at $1.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Acorn Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Greenhead Drive.

Calera

Aug. 14

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25 at Interstate 65 overpass.

-Attempted suicide from the Waterstone Drive.

-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less), harassment and assault third degree from the 600 Block of County Road 144.

Aug. 15

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Smokey Road.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Incident – suicide attempt from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

Aug. 16

-Information from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Incident – welfare check/DHR call out from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

Aug. 17

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 3rd/harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property third degree from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful possession of a pistol and resisting arrest from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

Aug. 18

-Incident from the 70 Block of County Road 63.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.

-MVC form the 1900 Block of 21st Avenue.

-MVC from the 9800 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 13400 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 19

-Attempted suicide from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Highway 209.

-Information only from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 500 Block of County Road 95.

-Agency assist – runaway juvenile from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-MVC from the 4100 Block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 300 Block of Village Drive.

Aug. 20

-Assault third degree from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage – private property MVC form the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property MVC form the 500 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Theft third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Aug. 21

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Child solicitation by computer from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 80 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.

Aug. 22

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Meadowwood Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.

-Theft of property 4th – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

-MVC from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Aug. 23

-MVC from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-Information only – notice of trespass from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from he 700 Block of 18th Street.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Miscellaneous discharge firearm from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Aug. 24

-Domestic violence third harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 3, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 6200 Block of highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 14300 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Menacing from the 2100 Block of 18th Street.

Aug. 25

-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Wilson Way.

-Property damage from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage – traffic from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Missing person – adult – missing adult from the 1800 Block of 20th Street.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Agency assist – Farmington Hills Police Department, Michigan from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.

Aug. 26

-Domestic incident – DV incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from Calera.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, unlawful imprisonment second degree and larceny/theft – theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 27

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

Aug. 28

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 29

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of 8th Avenue.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Property damage from the 4200 Block of Smokey Road.

Aug. 30

-Harassment and assault third degree from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 southbound exit 231 ramp.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

Aug. 31

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Oakwell Cove.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 1

-Information only from the 100 Block of Rushton Lane.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – property damage from Interstate 65 Southbound.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Incident – property damage from the 1700 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Drug overdose from the 70 Block of Highway 63.

Sept. 2

-Cruelty to animals from the 300 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Information only – private property MVA from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Calera.

Sept. 3

-Information only – traffic accident from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

-Attempted suicide – miscellaneous from the Moss Stone Lane.

Sept. 4

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

Sept. 5

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 11300 Block of Highway 22.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 37.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1200 Block of County Road 800.

-Theft of property first degree from Calera.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from Calera.

Sept. 6

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.

-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property third from the 200 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property MVC from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Damaged property from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

Sept. 7

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Addison Drive.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Enclave Avenue.

Sept. 8

-Death investigation from Calera.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – drowning from the 1100 Block of Freedom Parkway.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Highway 6.

-Larceny/theft – theft, $500 or less from the 50 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of County Road 209.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Sept. 9

-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

Sept. 10

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 11

-Sexual abuse first degree from Calera.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 12

-Agency assist – Chilton County Warrants – unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 13

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Sept. 14

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.

-Theft of property 4th from the 6400 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from Calera.

Sept. 15

-Theft fourth degree (shoplifting) from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Property – miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 16

-Public intoxication from the 10400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1300 Block of Kensington Boulevard.

Sept. 17

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property vehicle accident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.

-Information only – juvenille runaway information from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

Helena

Sept. 10

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 300 Block of Quail Ridge Court.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Sept. 11

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Miscellaneous from Magnolia Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 4700 Block of West Highway 52.

-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail – 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 2400 Block of Helena Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from Roy Drive.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Helena.

Sept. 12

-Property damage from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

Sept. 13

-Property damage from County Road 17 at Lakeland Trail.

Sept. 14

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Bridlewood Drive.

-Pyschoactive cannabinoids from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Trespass warning from the 1100 Block of Townhouse Road.

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Townhouse Road.

-Miscellaneous from Roy Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Chateau Drive.

Sept. 15

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Bridlewood Road at Bridelwood Parc.

-Disorderly conduct, harassment and trespass warning from Village Lane.

Sept. 16

-Domestic incident from Shady Trail.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 at Gunner Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Drive.

Sept. 17

-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 261 at County Road 17.

Montevallo

Sept. 8

-Death investigation from Freedom Parkway (lake/waterway).

Sept. 9

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).

Sept. 10

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front fender of 2019 Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.

Sept. 11

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and forgery – forged instrument from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a forged Chase Bank check valued at $1. Stolen was an Can-Am Maverick SXS valued at $16,500.

-Harassment from Montevallo (residence/home).

Sept. 12

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Country Hills Lane (highwa/street). Recovered was marijuana 10 grams; yellow marijuana wax, electric bong containing marijuana wax and Sig Sauer P320 valued at $575.

Sept. 13

-Property damage from King Street (parking lot/garage).

Pelham

Sept. 10

-Suspicious person/situation from North Wildewood Drive.

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

Sept. 11

-Animal problem from Cahaba Manor Drive.

-Animal problem from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Sept. 12

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham parkway.

-Assault from Panther Circle.

-Theft from Highview Cove.

-Domestic violence from Lauchlin Way.

Sept. 13

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

Sept. 14

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Royal Way.

-Animal problem from Braxton Way.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

Sept. 15

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Animal problem from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Theft from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

Sept. 16

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Harassment from Calloway Lane.