Poole Gallery schedules galleries for 2023-2024 academic year Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Poole Gallery has officially announced its scheduled exhibitions for 2023-2024.

“We have about four shows each year,” Gallery Director Ryan Foster said. “Two for each semester.”

The Poole Gallery is one of two art galleries on UM’s campus that are managed by the Art Department. The galleries exist to both support the University’s curriculum and to provide a public venue for the arts in Shelby County.

The following artists will have their work exhibited at the Poole Gallery this academic year:

– Carlton Nell from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Thursday, Oct. 12. His exhibition is called “Recent Compositions in Silver and Paint” and consists primarily of drawings and paintings. Nell’s interest is how abstract visual properties – shape, tone, pattern, scale, etc. – form a framework for seeing the world. Currently, Nell is a professor at Auburn.

-Josh Johnson from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Thursday, Nov. 30. His show, “Make a Collection of Cobwebs” is a sculpture series that is a build-up of references aimed at softening the margins that separate perceptions and moments, inhabiting a landscape between ‘here’ and ‘there.’ A professor at Missouri State University, Johnson will be holding a reception at his show’s opening night from 4 to 6 p.m.

-Mike Jones from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Thursday, Apr. 4. Jones is a southern brand designer and co-founder of Creative South. His exhibition, “Cookin’ Up Brands” will be launched with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on opening night.

-Robin and Ted Metz will be the last artists exhibited by the Poole Gallery in the academic year. The Metzs were married for ten years before Robin passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2022, but their work continues to be exhibited together. Their show, “Together Again, This Time at Home” will begin with a reception on Thursday, Apr. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., and then run until Thursday, May 31.

Along with the professional artists exhibiting work, there will be an Alumni Art Auction at Poole from Thursday, Jan. 18, to Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Poole Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poole is open to the public and has free admission. The gallery is located on UM’s campus.