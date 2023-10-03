Second annual Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo entertains Chelsea Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Local residents recently enjoyed two action-packed nights during the second annual Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo in Chelsea.

The Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo took place at Chelsea Corners Way on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 with more than 3,000 people in attendance.

“Everybody loved it,” Bikes 4 Kids Founder and Director Charlie Bradford said.

The rodeo featured bull riding, bareback riding, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

“I love seeing this community come together and bring their family out,” Bradford said. “That is exactly what they did this year and that humbled me to the core and makes me so proud to be a part of this community and to be able to do this for these people.”

During the event, children were able to enjoy the kid’s area as well as face painting and Mutton Bustin’ in which they try to hold onto a sheep in the rodeo for as long as they can before falling off.

Jessie Lynn and her band brought live music to the event and they performed the national anthem for audiences.

“Jessie Lynn did a fabulous job and the crowd absolutely loved her,” Bradford said. “She came out afterwards and took pictures with people, mingled with the crowd and had a good time. She really enjoyed Chelsea.”

Attendees were also able to enjoy a variety of food trucks and vendors during the rodeo.

“All the vendors did good, they love Chelsea,” Bradford said. “We really do live in a great community with great people.”

State Rep. Susan Dubose served as the Grand Marshall for this year’s rodeo and thanked everybody in attendance for coming to the event.

Proceeds from the rodeo went toward helping fund Bikes 4 Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 2020.

“What we bring to the community is family fun, entertainment and plus we provide kids with bicycles,” Bradford said. “We build custom bikes for birthdays and Christmas and that’s where we put each kid’s own personality into each and every bicycle.”

Bradford expressed his gratitude for the sponsors that made the Bikes 4 Kid PCA Rodeo possible as well as the contributions given by the city of Chelsea.

“We had a few more volunteers this year to help us out and our sponsors are everything, they are what makes this happen,” Bradford said. “ Reli Title in Chelsea is our premiering sponsor and they jumped on board to make this rodeo happen with 3R Rodeo. And Chelsea also made a donation this year—they are the biggest part of what makes this happen.”