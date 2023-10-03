Sheriff’s reports from Sept. 1-7 Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 1-7:

Sept. 1

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster. An Alabama license plate valued at $150 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 0 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Fleeing a law enforcement officer from the 0 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road, Calera. A windshield was damaged from debris.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2022 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 500 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A fraudulent debit card purchase was reported for a rifle scope in the amount of $971.99.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 5900 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 2400 block of Dead Hollow Road, Harpersville. Centipede sod valued at $9,270 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Calumet Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Silver Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Pinehurst Terrace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Arlington Loop Road, Chelsea. A Whirlpool microwave valued at $90 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Pawnee Drive, Indian Springs.

-Death investigation from the 2500 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Fedora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 5000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Burglary third degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A vape pen valued at $25 was stolen.

Sept. 2

-Resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six assorted vape pens were confiscated, and four unopened beer cans were poured out and destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A vape pen valued at $25 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

-DUI from Alabama 119 and Bridge Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A barbed wire fence was damaged.

-Property damage from the 6500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.

-Incident from a dumpster at The Abbey, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An auto antenna was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A MasterCard, PNC Bank debit card, $100 in cash, driver’s license and wallet were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Grocery and general merchandise totaling $68.18 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Alabama 155 and Alabama 25, Montevallo. Lortab pills in a prescription bottle, no label (22 count) and methamphetamine in a prescription bottle (approximately 6.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marjuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (approximately 4.6 grams) and a metal marijuana grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation, criminal mischief third from the 1500 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A 2014 Nissan Maxima was damaged.

-DUI from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A single-wide trailer was burned.

Sept. 3

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana. Rings and necklaces valued at $600 were stolen, in addition to various clothing items, jewelry box and a black backpack.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5300 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A brush guard on Unit 1716 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A DawnMist baby powder bottle (4 ounce) mixed with a blue milky crystal substance inside (10.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A wall outlet and wiring sustained $50 in damages.

-Incident from the 17900 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Three bills for a total of $75 were recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing, assault from the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Reynolds Road, Vincent. A 2012 I65 Pro Bass Tracker valued at $10,000, outboard motor and trailer were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Violation of protection order from the 6500 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Boone Lacey Lane, Maylene. A 2002 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner sustained $500 in damages.

Sept. 4

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. A Radical Firearms AR15 valued at $800, Taurus 9-millimeter handgun valued at $300 and Mossberg .270 valued at $400 were stolen.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from U.S. 231 and Shelby County 466, Vincent. A city of Vincent fire hydrant was damaged.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 100 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing, criminal trespass third degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Obstructing governmental operations, attempting to elude from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A church sign was damaged in the amount of $75.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Six orange Suboxone strips of various sizes (less than 0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, resisting arrest from the 700 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. A loaded Smith & Wesson magazine with two live rounds of .380 was confiscated, and two spent Taser cartridges with four probes and wires were reported.

-Theft of property first degree from the 11400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A blue 2018 four-seat Polaris Rzr 925cc valued at $16,000 and a gray 2016 two-seat Polaris 475cc valued at $8,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various merchandise valued at $364.80 was stolen.

-DUI from Shelby County 17 at Mary Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 150 block of Cambrian Way, Meadowbrook.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Violet Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic incident from the 0 block of Pine Grove Village, Shelby.

Sept. 5

-Incident from the 700 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana second degree from the 100 block of 13th Street SW, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of 13th Street SW, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 40 block of Manning Place, Birmingham at The Red Shamrock Pub.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 21100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from the 2700 block of Goldmor Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Lot 33/34 of Oak Tree Boulevard, Chelsea. Pine lumber valued at $620, pine lumber valued at $200 and eight bags of Quikrete concrete mix valued at $50 were stolen.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Jardin Circle, Leeds.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1200 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Double Tree Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 5600 block of Double Tree Circle, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Silverado was damaged, and keys valued at $20 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1600 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A passenger side window and mirror were damaged.

Sept. 6

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Fifth Avenue, Calera. Alprazolam (.13 gram), Hydrocodone (two count, .87 gram), green marijuana (.81 gram) and a pineapple bong with burnt residue were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Weatherford Drive.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Rolling Circle, Vincent.

-Indecent exposure from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Three green stems with the strong odor of marijuana weighing .25 gram were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of U.S. 231, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A total of $2,165 was stolen from a Wells Fargo debit account.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Horseback Trail, Shelby.

Sept. 7

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 25100 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance believed to be Fentanyl (approximately 0.3 gram), brownish crystal-like substance believed to be meth (0.1 gram), green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (0.5 gram), Percocet tablet (0.5 gram), Gabapentin capsules (12 count, 5.6 grams) and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Fugitive from justice from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident/investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham. Capstar flea medicine valued at $32 was stolen.

-Negotiating a worthless instrument from the 5300 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. A PNC Bank cashier’s check for $3,800 was reported.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Grandview Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 8400 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An Apple iPhone in an OtterBox case was recovered.