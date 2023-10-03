The Shelby County Football Show: Week 7 Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

On this week’s Shelby County High School Football Show, we take a look back at the biggest takeaways of the season so far and what stood out from Week 6 before jumping into a big week of region play ahead. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week.

1:26 Show intro, what stood out last week and season recap

6:51 Helena vs. Briarwood

14:45 Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville

21:54 Oak Mountain at Hoover

27:54: Spain Park at Tuscaloosa County

32:52 Chelsea vs. Vestavia Hills

37:47 Pelham vs. Calera

42:25 Shelby County vs. Demopolis

45:22 Montevallo vs. Sipsey Valley

50:14 Vincent vs. Ranburne

54:30 AISA/ACSC

58:30 SCR Stars of the Week

1:04:18 Show close