The Shelby County Football Show: Week 7
Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
On this week’s Shelby County High School Football Show, we take a look back at the biggest takeaways of the season so far and what stood out from Week 6 before jumping into a big week of region play ahead. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week.
1:26 Show intro, what stood out last week and season recap
6:51 Helena vs. Briarwood
14:45 Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville
21:54 Oak Mountain at Hoover
27:54: Spain Park at Tuscaloosa County
32:52 Chelsea vs. Vestavia Hills
37:47 Pelham vs. Calera
42:25 Shelby County vs. Demopolis
45:22 Montevallo vs. Sipsey Valley
50:14 Vincent vs. Ranburne
54:30 AISA/ACSC
58:30 SCR Stars of the Week
1:04:18 Show close