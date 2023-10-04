Former HMS staff member arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Richard Bailey Granger, a former staff member at Helena Middle School, was arrested Monday, Oct. 2 on nine charges relating to sexual abuse.

“We appreciate the efforts of both Bay County and Shelby County Sheriff’s Offices,” said Jeff Murphy of the Helena Police Department.

Granger, who is no longer a resident of Helena, was arrested in Florida on a Fugitive From Justice warrant by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release by the Helena Police Department, on Dec. 5, 2022, an unnamed victim came forward and filed a report with HPD concerning a “span of past sexual abuse,” that is purported to name Granger as the offender.

The resulting investigation, helmed by the Helena Police Department Detective Bureau, proceeded to build the case that was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in August.

The Grand Jury returned with indictments against Granger that include two counts of sodomy in the first-degree and seven counts of sexual abuse in the first-degree.

The arrest warrant acted on by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is confirmed to have been related to these indictments.

Granger is currently being held by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and will remain in their custody until he can be transferred back to the state of Alabama by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to booking information made public by the Helena Police Department, Granger is not currently registered as a felon or convicted sex offender. Following Granger’s resignation from Helena Middle School in July 2021, he had been employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year but was no longer employed by them at the time of the arrest.

The Helena Police Department has made specific mention that the charges currently placed against Granger do not have any relation to his time at Helena Middle School.