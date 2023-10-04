Fourth Swag the Bag set for Nov. 3 Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – In conjunction with Homeless Youth Awareness Month, nonprofit Second Shift will hold its fourth annual Swag the Bag trash bag art and fashion show fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 3 at Venue31 in Pelham at 6 p.m.

“The foster care to homelessness pipeline is a straight shot,” said Tammy Spence, founder and executive director of Second Shift. “Approximately 65 percent of older transitional-aged youth who leave foster care do so without identified housing, becoming immediately homeless.”

The Shelby County-based organization, now a 501c3 nonprofit, assists youth who are at risk and aging out of foster care to transition from care to sustainable and connected independence. Their most unique event, Swag the Bag, started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and was first held in person in the fall of 2022.

The trash bag art and fashion show is exactly like it sounds—a showcase of art and fashion pieces crafted from trash bags. These represent the transition of young people who were once at risk of becoming homeless to finding a place of belonging and independence.

“I think it’s the most unique event in the Birmingham area because it reframes the iconic luggage of foster care into something fun and fabulous and sends the message to our foster kids that everything has value; that they have value,” Spence said.

Tickets will continue to be available up through the day of the event at regular pricing. For information, tickets and registration, visit https://www.secondshiftalabama.org/swag-the-bag. To learn more about Swag the Bag and Second Shift, visit https://www.secondshiftalabama.org.

“Registration is open for the contest, so people need to get their registration in,” Spence said.

Venue31 is located at 3150 Lee Street, Suite A, Pelham.