Helena moves up in rankings, Thompson falls to No. 2 after loss Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

For the first time in the 2023 season, the Thompson Warriors are not ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A football rankings after the Week 6 poll results were released on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Thompson checked in at No. 2 in the Class 7A poll and Helena moved up to No. 8 in Class 6A, while Vincent slipped out of the poll but still received votes along with Briarwood and Montevallo.

Thompson dropped to No. 2 after taking its first loss of the season to Clay-Chalkville, which remained at No. 2 in Class 6A but received nine of the 19 first place votes this week. The Warriors received 163 votes, including one first place vote, as Central-Phenix City took the top spot in Class 7A with 219 votes and 16 first place votes.

Thompson will face No. 6 Hewitt-Trussville in Week 7 in a crucial road test that could decide the Class 7A, Region 3 championship as both the Warriors and Huskies are undefeated in region play.

Speaking of Huskies, Helena moved up a spot to No. 8 in the Class 6A rankings. The Huskies earned 64 votes after improving to 6-0 with a 49-6 win over Jackson-Olin.

Helena will face Briarwood in Week 7, and the Lions received one vote in the poll after extending their win streak to three in a row with a 21-0 shutout win over rival Oak Mountain.

Montevallo received one vote in the Class 4A poll thanks to its Week 6 win over 5A Jemison. The Bulldogs scored a late touchdown to earn a 21-20 win and go to 4-1 on the season. Montevallo will face Sipsey Valley this week in a crucial showdown between two region foes battling for playoff positioning.

Vincent fell out of the top 10 in Class 2A, but the Jackets still received seven votes in the latest poll. Vincent slipped to 4-2 after its second straight loss, a 16-14 defeat to rival Childersburg. The Jackets will look to regain their momentum this week as they face Ranburne on homecoming night.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (16); 5-0; 219 Thompson (1); 4-1; 163 Auburn (2); 5-1; 153 Mary Montgomery; 6-0; 128 Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 103 Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 98 Dothan; 5-1; 82 Enterprise; 4-1; 67 Sparkman; 5-0; 47 Baker; 5-1; 18

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Co. (4-1) 4, Austin (4-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (10); 6-0; 201 Clay-Chalkville (9); 6-0; 198 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 130 Hartselle; 5-1; 99 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 94 Parker; 5-1; 81 Helena; 6-0; 64 Oxford; 5-1; 31 Theodore; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (5-1) 6, Spanish Fort (4-2) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 1, St. Paul’s (4-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (14); 6-0; 209 Ramsay (5); 4-2; 164 Central-Clay Co.; 5-0; 154 Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 133 Moody; 5-1; 103 Leeds; 4-1; 79 Vigor; 5-0; 74 Guntersville; 5-0; 52 Charles Henderson; 3-2; 49 Scottsboro; 5-0; 18

Others receiving votes: John Carroll (5-0) 16, Fairview (5-0) 13, Carroll-Ozark (3-2) 6, Valley (4-1) 4, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 3, Citronelle (3-2) 2, Beauregard (3-2) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-3) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1, UMS-Wright (2-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (14); 6-0; 213 Cherokee Co. (2); 6-0; 167 Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 154 Jackson (2); 4-0; 144 West Morgan (1); 5-0; 113 Handley; 5-1; 95 Jacksonville; 5-1; 75 Corner; 5-0; 47 Oneonta; 4-2; 29 Bibb Co.; 5-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-2) 4, Escambia Co. (5-1) 3, Westminster-Huntsville (4-1) 3, American Christian (4-2) 2, BTW-Tuskegee (3-2) 2, T.R. Miller (3-2) 2, Montevallo (4-1) 1, Oak Grove (4-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (16); 6-0; 218 Mobile Christian (1); 6-0; 168 Madison Academy (2); 5-0; 148 Gordo; 5-1; 125 Houston Academy; 5-0; 110 St. James; 4-2; 88 Thomasville; 4-0; 61 Sylvania; 4-1; 59 Geraldine; 4-1; 37 Trinity; 6-0; 31

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (5-0) 13, Straughn (4-1) 12, Lauderdale Co. (6-0) 10, Fayette Co. (4-1) 2, W.S. Neal (4-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (13); 6-0; 207 Highland Home (2); 6-0; 167 Pisgah (1); 5-0; 151 Fyffe (3); 4-1; 143 Reeltown; 5-0; 119 Luverne; 6-0; 97 Sulligent; 6-0; 68 Lamar Co.; 6-0; 51 Cottonwood; 4-0; 20 Locust Fork; 6-0; 16

Others receiving votes: St. Luke’s (5-1) 15, Tuscaloosa Academy (4-2) 7, Vincent (4-2) 7, Hatton (5-0) 5, Tanner (4-2) 5, Goshen (4-2) 3, Thorsby (4-1) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (18); 4-0; 225 Elba (1); 5-0; 172 Sweet Water; 4-1; 140 Millry; 5-1; 128 Loachapoka; 5-0; 112 Lynn; 4-1; 83 Pickens Co.; 4-2; 49 Wadley; 5-1; 42 Georgiana; 5-1; 37 Coosa Christian; 0-5; 30

Others receiving votes: Linden (4-1) 29, South Lamar (4-2) 17, Meek (3-2) 7, Florala (4-1) 5, Woodville (4-1) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 2, Brantley (3-3) 1, Hackleburg (4-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (18); 6-0; 225 Lowndes Academy (1); 6-0; 165 Jackson Academy; 7-0; 144 Lee-Scott; 5-1; 143 Chambers Academy; 5-1; 119 Fort Dale Academy; 5-1; 84 Clarke Prep; 5-2; 55 Banks Academy; 5-1; 54 Patrician; 4-2; 53 Autauga Academy; 4-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (5-2) 11, Wilcox Academy (5-2) 6, Southern Academy (4-2) 2.