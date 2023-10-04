Pelham enjoys Homecoming festivities Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The sound of marching bands filled the air and floats paraded down the street on Thursday, Sept. 28, as the Panther Prowl returned to Pelham.

“The Panther Prowl Parade and Community Pep Rally are events that bring our community together,” PCS Communications Manager Nicole Knight said. “Whether you’re on a float in the parade or a spectator along Bearden Road, it’s a fun atmosphere for everyone.”

Preparations for Panther Prowl started back in the summer when school administrators sat down with city officials and representatives from parks and recreation, the fire department and other groups to begin planning and collaborating.

“The Panther Prowl Parade and Community Pep Rally is an incredible show of collaboration among our schools and city,” Knight said.

Months of planning and build-up finally came together when the Homecoming parade began marching down Bearden Road. Knight noted that the weather was perfect this year, and everything went smoothly.

“Whether you’re on a float in the parade or a spectator along Bearden Road, it was a fun atmosphere for everyone,” Knight said. “The parade featured the youth football and cheer teams from Pelham Parks & Recreation, the Pelham High School Homecoming Court and several groups from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School sports teams and clubs. The end of the parade leads into the start of the community pep rally, and the fun continues there with huge crowds and entertainment from the Pelham band and visual ensemble, football, cheer and school spirit competitions.”

After the pep rally, Pelham played off against Chelsea in an exciting football game. At halftime, the results for the final members of the homecoming court were announced.

“For the first time ever, there was a tie for the homecoming queen,” Knight said. “Miranda Pierce and Anna Mann were announced as the Pelham High School Homecoming Queens.”

The following are the 2023 Homecoming Court.

Senior Homecoming Court and Queen candidates:

-Anna Mann (Queen)

-Jacky Perez

-Miranda Pierce (Queen)

-Sireth Reconco

Senior Homecoming Court and King nominees:

-Mathew Chaux

-Will Felton

-Raul Jacobo Hernandez

-James Nguyen (King)

Junior Homecoming Court:

-Nyla Dickens

-April Floyd

-Aidyn Lee

-Cecilia Tucker

Sophomore Homecoming Court:

-Taylor Hoggle

-Emma Grace Morgan

Freshman Homecoming Court:

-Darcy Tutchtone

-Hannah Yocom

Hundreds attended Panther Prowl, the community pep rally and the Homecoming game. Knight notes that overall, Pelham’s Homecoming was a smashing success.