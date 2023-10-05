Calera announces progress on overpass project Published 3:46 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The city of Calera released an update regarding the Alabama Highway 25 Railway-Highway Grade Separation Project on Oct. 4.

The project, according to an official Request for Qualifications (RFQ) document from the city, will realign Alabama Highway 25 by connecting Highway 25 South to Highway 25 North. This realignment will include an overpass that goes over the CSX Railroad tracks and 9th Street in Calera.

“The overpass bridge project is a gamechanger for Calera, as it will significantly enhance public safety and alleviate traffic congestion in our downtown area,” said Jon Graham, mayor of Calera. “We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on our community and are deeply grateful for the support we have received.”

In total, the project seeks to construct the 700-foot-long bridge over the railroad and the construction and realignment of 2,500 linear feet of the highway.

This development will provide traffic improvements to existing routes by providing trucks the ability to travel Alabama Highway 25 without having to pass through downtown Calera. City officials hope that this will aid in the current traffic congestion issues as well as provide the citizens of Calera a much longed for method of avoiding blockages presented by the railroad’s use.

The RFQ, which has been officially posted by the city for interested engineering firms that may seek to collaborate on the project, encompasses a long list of services which include but are not limited to:

Right of Way acquisition

NEPA approvals (National Environmental Policy Act)

Civil engineering

Surveying

Geotechnical studies

Structural engineering

Electrical engineering

Environmental permitting

Bidding and costing

Budgeting

Construction inspection services

“By issuing this RFQ, we are taking a vital step towards the completion of the Highway 25 Railway-Highway Grade Separation Project,” said city officials, in an official press release. “We are actively seeking qualified engineering firms to partner with us in delivering a complete set of plans that will lay the foundation for this transformative project.”

The city wants to assure residents that, while there is no visible progress yet to be seen, there has been much going on behind the scenes and that the project is active and being readily pursued.

“The city of Calera remains committed to open communication and transparency throughout the project’s lifecycle,” city officials said. “This project represents a significant investment in our community’s future, and we are dedicated to delivering the best possible outcome for our residents.”

For more information, those interested are encouraged to access the RFQ at Cityofcalera.org/DocumentCenter/View/1339/RFQ—FRA-grant-City-of-Calera.

Questions regarding the RFQ can be directed to the city engineer at cpappas@calera.org.

“We extend our gratitude to the citizens of Calera for their continued support and understanding as we work diligently to enhance our city’s infrastructure,” city officials said. “Together, we will create a safer and more efficient transportation network for all.”