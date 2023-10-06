Oak Mountain outpaced by Hoover offense in road loss Published 11:46 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – The Oak Mountain Eagles fell in their road trip to Hoover, losing to the Bucs, 62-14, on Friday, Oct. 6.

The loss drops the Eagles to 1-6 overall on the season and 0-4 in Class 7A, Region 3 play.

OMHS was outscored 62-0 through three quarters of play, as Hoover (2-5, 2-2) scored a touchdown on six of its first seven possessions, with the only possession that did not end in points resulting in a missed field goal, but the Eagles did find pay dirt in the fourth quarter.

With 5:35 remaining in the game, quarterback Will O’Dell found Jackson Blackwell for a nine-yard touchdown. James Whatley added the point after.

The Eagles regained possession and again drove down the field. This time, O’Dell passed to Walker Shook for the touchdown from 19 yards out. Whatley again was good on the extra point.

It was too little, too late to threaten Hoover’s lead, but the Eagles will look to take the momentum from the fourth quarter into next week’s home matchup against Thompson on Friday, Oct. 13.

O’Dell completed 13 passes in 27 attempts against Hoover for 122 yards. Shook caught four passes for 58 yards, and Jacob Moore had three catches for 27 yards.

Le’Kamren Meadows led Oak Mountain with 66 rushing yards on 12 attempts, while O’Dell was close behind with 64 yards on 14 carries.

Jacob Porco paced the OMHS defense with four tackles.