Shelby Baptist to offer new robotic-assisted surgeries Published 12:24 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center will soon begin operation of their new Mako Robotic Surgery System after the system’s delivery to the hospital.

The Mako system will be utilized in hip and knee replacement surgeries and is yet another addition in the hospital’s growing list of robotic-assisted procedures that are currently offered.

“Surgeons at Shelby will begin using the machine in mid-October,” said David McKinney, communications manager for Brookwood Baptist Health. “The system is designed to enhance surgical accuracy when removing diseased bone and cartilage from a damaged joint, as well as when guiding the implant into place.”

When performing hip and knee surgeries, as with most other surgeries, it is often imperative that a surgeon only remove damaged tissue and what is absolutely necessary. The inadvertent removal of healthy bone or tissue can often result in longer recovery times, larger amounts of blood loss and more post-operation pain that is felt by the patient.

The Mako system is designed to prevent this inadvertent removal of tissue. It does so by generating feedback to the operating surgeon that helps them to stay within clearly defined boundaries put in place beforehand.

“Installing this machine represents another step in Shelby’s continued commitment to utilizing advanced medical technology,” said Shelby CEO Holly Dean. “We’re proud to offer these procedures to our community and want them to understand that you don’t have to travel out of Shelby County to benefit from advancements in medical technology. It’s available right here in Alabaster.”

Once operational, the Mako surgery system will add hip and knee replacement surgeries to the list of procedures that are aided by robotic systems at Shelby Baptist. That current list includes: