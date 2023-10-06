Shelby County’s Capt. Bishop graduates from FBI National Academy Published 12:24 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Capt. Mark Bishop, of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy located in Quantico, VA on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Bishop, who is a graduate of the 287th session of the training academy, completed the 10-week program that is intended for leaders in law enforcement organizations and features not only local and national leaders but also those from international organizations as well.

Overall, the program seeks to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and worldwide cooperation that can further the united administration of justice and the rule of law.

The program provides coursework and training in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.

“I am thrilled that Shelby County is served by some of the finest law enforcement professionals such as Captain Bishop, who have graduated from the FBI National Academy,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego. “He has served the citizens well and I look forward to him sharing what he has learned with the men and women he leads.”

Bishop started his career in law enforcement in 1997. Serving first as a reserve deputy with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, he was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 and finally transitioned to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office where he has remained since 2001.

He currently serves the sheriff’s office as the administrative division commander which is his latest assignment in a long list that has included corrections, patrol deputy, criminal investigations supervisor, patrol watch commander, negotiator, and accreditation manager for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Captain Bishop joins a growing list of other Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff members that are now graduate alumni of the FBI National Academy, including: