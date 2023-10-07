Coosa Valley falls to Crenshaw on road Published 3:06 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

LUVERNE – The Coosa Valley Rebels were unable to keep up with a strong Crenshaw Christian Cougars team, as the Cougars scored 56 straight points in a 56-6 win on Oct. 6 at Crenshaw Christian Academy.

“Tonight did not go the way we planned,” Coosa Valley coach Vince DiLorenzo said. “We struggled on both sides of the ball against a really talented Crenshaw team.”

Crenshaw controlled the game from the start thanks to three first quarter touchdowns by the Cougars to put them up 22-0 at the end of the opening period.

The second quarter was identical to the first as the Cougars scored three touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions increased the lead to 44-0 going into halftime.

Coosa Valley was improved in the second half as it held Crenshaw to 12 points on defense while getting on the scoreboard for the first time in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Konner Steele hit Hunter Willis for a 70-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a touchdown and make the final score 56-6.

Steele was 5-for-15 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown, and he took 12 carries for 38 yards. In addition to Willis’ 70 receiving yards, Coby Moore caught a pair of passes for 38 yards, and Kaeden Smalls had two catches for 11 yards.

On defense, Smalls led the Rebels with five tackles. Willis had four tackles, Brycen Wilson recorded three tackles and Moore, Wilson, Joseph Goodrum and Dustin Prickett each had two tackles.

DiLorenzo felt like his team didn’t play up to its potential and hopes to improve next week as the Rebels search for their first win of the season.

“We know we are capable of playing better football,” DiLorenzo said. “We look forward to getting back to work on Monday.”

Coosa Valley’s next game is against Abbeville Christian on the road on Oct. 13.