Head-on collision with Calera school bus kills 62-year-old driver Published 11:47 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Tracy Dyck, a 62-year-old resident of Calera, was killed following a collision with a school bus on Friday, Oct. 6.

The accident, which occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m., took place at an intersection on Smokey Road, close to the Stone Creek subdivision.

Following a quick response from local authorities and emergency services, it was determined that only a few children received minor injuries. School officials were also present at the scene and aided in notifying parents of the incident. Dyck, who was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the accident.

“Please respect and remember the family that tragically lost a loved one yesterday,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

An outpouring of support and condolences can be seen on social media from those in the community who knew Dyck. Recently, he was known to be an active driver for DoorDash.

While the exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear, photographs and brief reports of the incident show that both vehicles collided with one another in a “head-on” fashion. Following a careful handling and recording of the scene, Smokey Road was reopened at roughly 6 p.m.

“We appreciate the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force for working with us by conducting the investigation into the cause of the accident,” Hyche said.

Additional details and the outcome of their report will be forthcoming.