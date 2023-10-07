Vincent rebounds with homecoming win over Ranburne Published 2:36 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets got back on track after two straight defeats with a 33-20 win over the Ranburne Bulldogs on homecoming on Oct. 6.

“I’m very proud of our guys for overcoming adversity from last week’s loss and even what we faced tonight,” Vincent coach Lucas Weatherford said.

The Jackets secured the victory with another strong rushing performance as the offense ran for 294 yards in the win.

Vincent got off to a solid start in the first quarter as the Jackets scored the lone points for either team in the opening period. Aiden Poe found the end zone on a two-yard run, and a Daniel Campos PAT increased the lead to 7-0.

However, the Bulldogs responded in the second quarter with two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead.

Casen Fields guided the Jackets down the field with key completions of 11, 27 and six yards before he found Mattson Davis for an 8-yard touchdown. The Jackets suffered a penalty on the ensuing extra point try, and the 2-point conversion attempt that followed was no good, which sent Ranburne to the halftime locker room with a 14-13 lead.

Vincent needed a statement coming out of the break, and it got just that. The Jackets went 55 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by Rykelus Robertson. The following 2-point try was no good, but Vincent still retook the lead, 19-14.

On the ensuing Ranburne possession, the Bulldogs drove the ball inside the Jackets 10-yard line and looked poised for a touchdown in response. However, the Jackets had a response of their own, as they forced a turnover on downs on the 3-yard line.

The next play, Poe reeled off a 97-yard touchdown run in Vincent’s heavy package, and thanks to the Campos PAT, the Jackets went up 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Vincent was faced with a 3rd-and-23 on its own 48-yard line, but Fields worked some magic with his legs for a 52-yard touchdown off a scramble run. Campos made his third extra point of the night to close out Vincent’s scoring at 33 points.

Later in the fourth, Ranburne took advantage of a series of Vincent penalties to score a rushing touchdown and cut the deficit to 33-20. The Jackets held strong on the 2-point conversion attempt, and that allowed Poe to run out the clock and secure the homecoming win.

In the end, Poe had nine carries for 139 yards and two touchdown runs. Rykelus Robertson was also strong from the backfield as he took 17 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Fields added 70 rushing yards and a touchdown run to that total, and the Vincent signal caller was also 7-for-9 passing for 94 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Fields had 164 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns on the night.

Phoenix Maxwell was Fields’ top target with three catches for 63 yards, and Davis caught Fields’ passing touchdown.

Vincent will host Woodland next week on Oct. 13 in a crucial game for the Jackets. If Vincent beats the Bobcats, it will wrap up a playoff spot for the second straight season.