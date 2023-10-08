Cornerstone shuts out Trinity, stays undefeated Published 8:27 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

COLUMBIANA – The Cornerstone Chargers continued their quest for an unbeaten season with a 56-0 shutout victory over Trinity Christian on Oct. 6 at Cornerstone Christian School.

The wire-to-wire win helped Cornerstone improve to 7-0 on the season with three games remaining until the AISA 8-man playoffs.

After back-to-back games where the Chargers had to come from behind against North River and Southern Prep, Cornerstone took advantage of its matchup with winless Trinity to regain momentum.

“All the guys played great and we had the opportunity to work on some things we needed to improve on going forward and I think we did that,” Cornerstone coach James Lee said. “Special teams played really well and Jackson Waugh has really improved as a kicker.”

Cornerstone scored seven touchdowns over the course of the night as the offense continued its dominant run of form in 2023.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers defense brought the pressure all night long to control every aspect of the matchup against Trinity. The Eagles entered the matchup without having scored all season, and Cornerstone kept them off the scoreboard once again in a great performance by the Chargers defense.

Chargers quarterback Zeke Adams had a standout passing game after his recent run of excellence running the ball. Adams went 5-for-15 passing for 185 yards and five touchdowns as each of his completions resulted in a trip to the end zone.

Noah Schober had two catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Keaton Keef had two receptions for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well. Seth Dillard also scored a 19-yard receiving touchdown on his lone reception.

The Chargers scored twice on the ground to complement their performance in the air. Jackson Moore had five rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Cohen Hewitt had four rushes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Cornerstone will wrap up its four-game homestand next week with its final home game of the regular season. The Chargers will host Meadowview Christian on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

The matchup against Meadowview is one of two remaining matchups for the Chargers in region play. If they win both matchups, they will finish region play undefeated and claim the top seed and home-field advantage in the state playoffs.