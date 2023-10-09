Arrest reports from Sept. 15-26 Published 4:00 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 15-26:

Alabaster

Sept. 18

-Martinez Cardoza Biviano, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree and public intoxication.

-Thuc Duy Nguyen, 37, of Hoover, harassment.

Sept. 19

-Christian Otoniel Callijas, 21, of Birmingham, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

-Juan Carlo Ortiz, 24, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Roger Orties Rodriguez, 23, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Joseph Powell Hill, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Mota Odilon Ramirez, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 20

-Isaiah Ahmed Gardner, 22, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Steven Kyle Underwood, 41, of Hoover, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rebecca Dee Anna Boothe, 49, of Hoover, possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication.

Sept. 22

-Terry Dowdell, 44, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Elizabeth Morgan Letson, 42, of Alabaster, burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

Sept. 23

-Everaldo Francisco Mateo, 28, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Rodrice Kerrell Cottingham, 41, of Centreville, capias warrant (driving while revoked) and capias warrant (failure to appear).

Helena

Sept. 17

-Brittney McKenzie Callahan, 39, driving under the influence combined substance.

Sept. 20

-Natalie Smith Parker, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 21

-Kentrey Deron Turpin, 38, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montevallo

Sept. 15

-Jerentheus Keeric Anderson, 27, of Brierfield, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 50, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Neal Leroy Rohbaugh, 61, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 16

-Edgar Perez, 24, of Montevallo, damaged property – CM criminal mischief, public peace – DC disorderly conduct and family offense – causing of delinquency.

-Carmen Dalila Salazar, 40, of Montevallo, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Sept. 17

-Hunter O’Neil Cox, 24, of Randolph, appears in public place under the influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Sept. 20

-Christian Evan Gallegos, assault – domestic – coercion (simple assault).

Sept. 23

-Bradley Cole Jones, stolen property – RSP transporting stolen property.

-Bradley Cole Jones, use or possession with intent to use drugs.

-Krislyn Nicole Thrift, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Dmarco Darnarius Lucas, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 24

-Gunner Terry Greer, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

-Preston James Workman, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

-Teresa Corinne Feremans, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

-Christian Lynn Banas, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

Sept. 26

-Ricky Wayne Russell, damaged property – criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle – gross.

Pelham

Sept. 17

-Christopher Colburn, 25, of Centreville, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Laura Ferrer, 28, of Pelham, assault – simple assault.

-Freddy Avila Pupo, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (harassment).

-Brandon Driver, 31, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Briana Sidhu, 25, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Kevin Rodriguez Benitez, 26, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jessie Roberts, 34, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 19

-Jalen Formby, 25, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic and public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Robert Perkins, 28, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 20

-Montece Taylor, 24, of Chelsea, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 22

-Isiah Bonilla, 23, of Bessemer, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card.

-Brett Berry, 49, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 23

-Leonardo Camargo, 44, of Maylene, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.

-Jeffrey Taber, 53, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Aiesha Mayweather, 31, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Marco Hernandez-Martinez, 20, of Irondale, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.