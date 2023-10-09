Divorces for Sept. 10-25 Published 4:09 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 10-25:

-Tracy Monique Moore, of Alabaster, and Allen Wayne Moore, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Amanda Elaine Lawley, of Montevallo, and Matthew Scott Lawley, of Montevallo.

-Huff Thomas Adam, of Toney, and James Edward Barrett, of Helena.

-Allison Brook Hyde, of Pelham, and Robert Alan Morrison, of Hoover.

-Stephen Michael McCain, of Chelsea, and Faith Hope McCain, of Anniston.

-Zachari Ryan Loggins, of Chelsea, and Cathy Jo Loggins, of Chelsea.

-Regina Largin Jackson, of Wilsonville, and Bridgette Vickery, of Montgomery.

-Consuela Looney, of Birmingham, and Albert Looney, of Birmingham.

-Wendy Mathis, of Vandiver, and Michael Mathis, of Vandiver.

-Sherri King, of Birmingham, and Steven King, of Birmingham.

-Sarah-Beth Brooks, of Hoover, and Matthew Thomas Brooks, of Hoover.

-Karen S. McMillan, of Ulysses, and Thomas Nolan McMillan, of Chelsea.

-Vinita Natrajan, of Sterrett, and Srinivasa Chari, of Sterret.