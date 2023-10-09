Land transactions for Sept. 13-19 Published 3:52 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 13-19:

Sept. 13

-Daniel E. Braswell to Kimberly Elizabeth Wymer, for $385,000, for Lot 11 in Harvest Ridge First Sector.

-Eugenio Gualdron to Charles Ethan Franklin, for $179,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Matthew Christian Durkin to Kasey Cupido, for $264,900, for Lot 77 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William Brian Lett, for $500,115, for Lot 102 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Sheila Fullenwider, for $150,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Morgan to Xiaofeng Zheng, for $360,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Taleb Barghis to Jorge Armando Alvardo Bahr, for $640,0000, for Lot 824 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Michael J. Kantaris to Steven Todd Rath, for $430,000, for Lot 9-17 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector Resurvey of Lots 9-11 through 9-17.

-Tommie Ann Edwards to ADS Real Estate LLC, for $130,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-William Daniel Edwards to ADS Real Estate LLC, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Valor Communities LLC to Tessa Marie Parsons, for $299,850, for Lot 324 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Holland Family LLP to Karla Citylaly Esparza Rodriguez, for $15,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Sarah Virginia Abbott to Brenda Abbott Holmes, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in S M Abbott Subdivision.

-Brenda Abbott Holmes to Joseph W. Bailey, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in S M Abbott Subdivision.

-Valor Communities LLC to Illuminating II LLC, for $279,850, for Lot 321 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Soeup Dy, for $271,200, for Lot 11 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Geraldine Hicks to Daniel F. Vieyra, for $229,900, for Lot 42 in Allendale Subdivision.

-Tomas Drywall Inc. to NM Construction Group LLC, for $330,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Alva Belle Treece to Alva Belle Treece, for $310,900, for Lot 28 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase I First Amend Plat of Final Plat.

-Stephen S. Ho to Jennifer Hutchinson, for $430,000, for Lot 35 in Eagle Trace Phase 1 Amended and Corrected Map.

-Robert Brandon Salser to Aaron C. Stine, for $169,200, for Lot 4 in Salser Survey Subdivision.

-Teresa Wheeler Dill to Paul David Lyon, for $60,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tammy Nabors to Maegan Elizabeth Osborn Rice, for $14,980, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jimmie Lynn Delaney to Erica Marbali Salguero Guzman, for $10,000, for Lot 9 in L E Shaw.

Sept. 14

-Jimmie F. Brindley to Jimmie Frances Brindley, for $400,700, for Lot 58 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Four.

Jacob Scott Moorer to James Hall, for $525,000, for Lot 2129 in Highland Lakes 21 Sector Phase I and II.

-Julie Hallman to Jacob Moorer, for $625,000, for property in section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Anson Wayne Blackburn to Joshua Rasberry, for $565,000, for Lot 2 in Gilbert Estate.

-Mallorie Stewart Simmons to Adelaido Martin, for $150,000, for Lot 280 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Daniel J. Wiggins to Lindsay Bihl, for $215,000, for lot 212 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-City of Pelham to Southeast Construction Partners LLC, for $525,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Anthony P. Nicholas to Kerri Carpenter, for $575,000, for Lot 12 in High Hampton Sector 3.

-Emily S. Harrell to Evans Johnson Dunn, for $850,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

Sept. 15

-Pauline E. Scott to Pauline E. Scott, for $65,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. to Jecinta Wanjiku Mukami, for $264,900, for Lot 12 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Investment Associates LLC to Third Avenue Partners LLC, for $300,000, for Lot C2J in Beaumont Resurvey of Lots C2 G & C2 H.

-Third Avenue Partners LLC to Ansley Enterprises LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Inverness Retail Land Condominium.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jason King, for $1,301,499, for Lot 1609 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-TCG Koslin LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $920,000, for Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49 in Koslin Farms Phase 2B Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Philip Jerome Robinson, for $319,900, for Lot 21-50 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Matthew Nicholas Adams, for $12,000, for Lot 5 in Chancellors Crossing Resurvey of Lots 3 through 5.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $333,000, for Lot 7-241 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Samuel W. Brown to Ruth N. Murphy, for $9,500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Ruth N. Murphy, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Ruth N. Murphy, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Ruth N. Murphy, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Deaushay Watts, for $660,277, for Lot 1717 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Austin Michael Primm to Ezequiel Rios Juarez, for $269,900, for Lot 73 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Michelle Faust Smith to Tim M. Schroyer, for $286,500, for Lot 39 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector.

-Larry D. Mathews to Larry D. Mathews, for $166,900, for Lot 32 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

Sept. 18

-Francisco Fuentes to John D. Kitts, for $210,000, for Lot 4 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-James Finn to I. Wayan Subagia, for $355,000, for Lot 7 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Katrina Y. Tudisco to Katrina Y. Tudisco, for $285,663.50, for Lot 3014 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Sandy Creek Properties LLC to James David Deason, for $567,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Caleb E. Norman to Roman Dean Locklear, for $235,000, for Lot 613 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Beverly H. Denney to Caleb Evan Norman, for $300,000, for Lot 71 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-John A. Myrick to Holly W. Bearden, for $392,500, for Lot 1 in Weatherly Club Sector 14 Resurvey of Lots 1B and 2B Resurvey of Lots 1A and 2A.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dagger Fabian Mora Pastrana, for $269,400, for Lot 126 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Joseph J. Bolda to Matthew Nelson, for $419,000, for Lot 687 in Deer Ridge Lakes Resurvey of Lots 685, 686 and 697.

-Brian Jones to Madison Adele Kimbrough, for $290,000, for Lot 13 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Mario Marquez to David Galutza, for $355,000, for lot 160 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Nasrollah Eslami to Nasrollah Eslami, for $10,000, for Lot 5 in Southlake a Residential Subdivision.

-Mahmonir Mary Mostaghimi to Nasrollah Eslami, for $10,000, for Lot 52 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Commercial Rental Properties LLC to Residential Property Rentals LLC, for $207,800, for Lot 17 in Saddle Run Resurvey of Lots 17 and 18.

-Kevin K. Brasher to John A. Myrick, for $264,085, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John Walley Talley to Barpala LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 117 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Lindsey C. Holler to Nora Kathleen Moore, for $310,000, for Lot 403 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Charlotte Kay Evans to Kirkland Hauling and Holdings LLC, for $61,630, for Lot 3 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Scott Kirkland to Kirkland Hauling and Holdings LLC, for $302,800, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Scott Kirkland to Kirkland Hauling and Holding LLC, for $707,290, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Scott S. Kirkland to Kirkland Hauling and Holdings LLC, for $223,180, for Lot 50 in Southfield Gardens.

-Connie P. Perkins to Edwin Machado, for $253,000, for Lot 45 in Southfield Gardens.

-Adams Homes LLC to Reginald B. Knight, for $290,000, for Lot 887 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 853 through 924.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to Aaron Law, for $297,900, for Lot 177 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Sidney K. Howard to Ashley Hampton, for $467,000, for Lot 4A1 in Oglesby Amendment to Shelby Shores.

-Ronald B. Burroughs to Felipe Aguirre Arroyo, for $242,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Burnham Corporation to Stephen W. Diehl, for $72,000, for Lot 7 in Narrows Point Phase 6 Final Record Plat.

-Susan M. Husarik to Steven Husarik, for $232,600, for Lot 43 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

Sept. 19

-Rachel Jestine Leithman to Chase L. Zeegers, for $115,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Kingdom Mini Farms Final Plat.

-Tova Riback to Winston Arrington, for $220,000, for Lot 318 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Larry Helm, for $277,515, for Lot 39 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Quynh Nhat Truong, for $665,855, for Lot 1753 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Evan Robert Day to Reyna Cipriano Gress, for $335,000, for Lot 376 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-David Fredrick Green to Shannon D. Bell Gibson, for $175,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Christopher A. Davis to Zachary Outlaw, for $191,000, for Lot 201 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Edward Caver to Barbara Elizabeth Griggs, for $265,000, for Lot 10 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Jeanette S. Ford to William Jacob McClinton, for $290,000, for Lot 512 in Old Cahaba Park Sector Amended Map.

-AMKO LLC to Allen T. Cervi, for $337,500, for Lot 53 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-THOR Properties LLC to Bradley Sean Hicks, for $560,000, for lot 1 in Applecross.

-Vance G. Blackburn to Taleb Barghis, for $353,000, for Lot 164 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Johnnie W. Tidwell to Robert Parks, for $29,340, for Lot 24 in Country View Estates Phase I.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jovan Armani Hanna, for $264,995, for Lot 38 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-Nancy C. Crandell to Creed McDaniel, for $35,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Wayne E. Davis to LGI Homes Alabama LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Arnar Thors to 5600 Double Oak LLC, for $760,000, for Lot 35 in Mountain Crest Estates Final Plat.

-William C. Sparks to Total Restoration LLC, for $285,000, for lot 73 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-Whitney L. Cox to Total Restoration LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 25 in Brandywine First Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Lily Loeung, for $316,420, for lot 40 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-A&D Real Estate Inc. to API Alabaster Two LLC, for $65,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Aleigha Marie Crawford, for $299,850, for Lot 319 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Michael W. Lollar to Steven Patterson, for $540,500, for Lot 267 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Tony Duane Webster, for $302,115, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kevin D. Floyd to Chester Thomas Estes, for $885,000, for Lot 840 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-Steven B. Patterson to John Michael Cochran, for $345,700, for Lot 342 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

-Jose Fernando Rivera Ortiz to William Phillip Atkinson, for $280,000, for Lot 29 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $233,871.28, for Lot 23 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Arthur N. Wimberly to Lee Lichtenstein, for $710,000, for Lot 12 in Fowlers Lake Estates.

-Maria R. Canales to Gabrielle L. Mock, for $315,000, for Lot 87 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fifth Sector.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Baret McCain Steed, for $390,000, for Lot 48 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Dallas Wyatt Toles, for $227,000, for Lot 2 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Holland Family LLC to Robert White, for $12,000, for lot 15 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Scott D. McClellan to Donald William Thomas, for $315,000, for Lot 9 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Du Thi Le to Marion F. Hale, for $225,000, for Lot 57 in Daventry Sector I Resurvey.