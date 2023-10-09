Marriages for Sept. 18-30 Published 4:07 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Sept. 18-30:

-Leigh Rutledge Bratina and Wesley Scott Wooten.

-Dustin Cory Davis and Shannon Belle Mullins.

-Sean Thomas Denson and Ashley Tara Hughes.

-Michael David Higgins and Anna Gabrielle Goodwin.

-Daniel Lee Alner and Lorraine Gail Yant.

-Albert Russell Coman and Katie Isbella Topazi.

-Anthony Victor Cicotti and June Patricia Dalton.

-Patricia Grace Finney and Evan Dean Zinnel.

-James Gary Corbin and Nikki Leigh Fuller.

-Allison Paige Jones and Kaleb Jordan Dearman.

-Michael Dennis Lambert and Kelli Ann Gilchrist.

-Trevor Alexander Bohnert and Madelyn Whitley Reynolds.

-Clarissa Rochon Casey and Gabril Justin Delgado.

-Brian Anthony Turner and Latissus Lamesha Andrade.

-John Albert Bickelmann and Lauren Marie Schauwecker.

-Laura Ivonne Grado Lopez and Roberto Reyes Garcia.

-Kortney Brooke Tucker and Timothy Marvin Franks, Jr.

-Cynthia Brooke Hebert and Adam Paul Brown.

-Anna Kate Meadows and Ryan Michael Long.

-Gregory Lee Dawkins, II, and Darla Raye Wilson.

-James Adem Gunter and Madison Leigh Bearden.

-Ryan Michael Turner and Keri Ann Crim.

-John Carl Eugene Waller and Kendall Ruth Baker.

-Summer Sky Gallups and Cody Lynn Mahan.

-Grace Elizabeth Endfinger and John William Figg.

-Daniel Pierce Turner and Kristina Ann Dunn.

-William Casey Evans and Andee Lauren Matthews.

-Eric Anthony Simiele and Natalie Nicole Viscariello.

-Stephen Branson Montgomery and Jasmine Camile Milam.

-Dean Michael Palombo and Brianna Gray Ward.

-Christopher Lynn Smith and Shey Ann Bearden.

-Randall Keith Nalls and Shareeki Nichole Smith.

-Samantha Dianne Grubbs Walker and Braden Thomas Lee.

-Pamela Jane Epling and David Kenton Mouser.

-Michael Evan Sturm and Katie Vicktoria Atchison.