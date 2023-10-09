Marriages for Sept. 18-30
Published 4:07 pm Monday, October 9, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Sept. 18-30:
-Leigh Rutledge Bratina and Wesley Scott Wooten.
-Dustin Cory Davis and Shannon Belle Mullins.
-Sean Thomas Denson and Ashley Tara Hughes.
-Michael David Higgins and Anna Gabrielle Goodwin.
-Daniel Lee Alner and Lorraine Gail Yant.
-Albert Russell Coman and Katie Isbella Topazi.
-Anthony Victor Cicotti and June Patricia Dalton.
-Patricia Grace Finney and Evan Dean Zinnel.
-James Gary Corbin and Nikki Leigh Fuller.
-Allison Paige Jones and Kaleb Jordan Dearman.
-Michael Dennis Lambert and Kelli Ann Gilchrist.
-Trevor Alexander Bohnert and Madelyn Whitley Reynolds.
-Clarissa Rochon Casey and Gabril Justin Delgado.
-Brian Anthony Turner and Latissus Lamesha Andrade.
-John Albert Bickelmann and Lauren Marie Schauwecker.
-Laura Ivonne Grado Lopez and Roberto Reyes Garcia.
-Kortney Brooke Tucker and Timothy Marvin Franks, Jr.
-Cynthia Brooke Hebert and Adam Paul Brown.
-Anna Kate Meadows and Ryan Michael Long.
-Gregory Lee Dawkins, II, and Darla Raye Wilson.
-James Adem Gunter and Madison Leigh Bearden.
-Ryan Michael Turner and Keri Ann Crim.
-John Carl Eugene Waller and Kendall Ruth Baker.
-Summer Sky Gallups and Cody Lynn Mahan.
-Grace Elizabeth Endfinger and John William Figg.
-Daniel Pierce Turner and Kristina Ann Dunn.
-William Casey Evans and Andee Lauren Matthews.
-Eric Anthony Simiele and Natalie Nicole Viscariello.
-Stephen Branson Montgomery and Jasmine Camile Milam.
-Dean Michael Palombo and Brianna Gray Ward.
-Christopher Lynn Smith and Shey Ann Bearden.
-Randall Keith Nalls and Shareeki Nichole Smith.
-Samantha Dianne Grubbs Walker and Braden Thomas Lee.
-Pamela Jane Epling and David Kenton Mouser.
-Michael Evan Sturm and Katie Vicktoria Atchison.