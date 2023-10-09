Municipal police reports for Sept. 1-Oct. 1 Published 4:13 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 1:

Alabaster

Sept. 25

-Information only from the 800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

-Criminal tampering second degree and fraud – TOS theft of services, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1900 Block of King Charles Court. Stolen was water services valued at $146.22.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunset Trail.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen and recovered was a wedding ring valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1.

-Information only found property from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Capital One Mastercard, Visa debit card, AL ONL and billfold wallet valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

Sept. 26

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block fo Caribbean Circle.

-Information only from the 10 Block of Fulton Springs Lane (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from Old Highway 31 at Fulton Springs Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous computer hardware and computer hardware valued at $2,075.25.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Violation of a protection order and domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home).

-FTA unlawful distribution of controlled substance from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17 and Big Oak Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 5.3 grams of marijuana.

Sept. 27

-Information only (found property). from the 100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (service/gas station). Recovered were credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.

-Property damage from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; grey Infinity QX80 base AWD valued at $3,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $653.

-Information only from the 20 Block of 1st Street North.

Sept. 28

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 8300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were three windows shot and destroyed valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 1000 Block of Green Street, Clanton.

Sept. 29

-Public intoxication from the 500 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 80 Block of Bare Tree Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Kingsley Court (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Domestic incident from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (bank/savings and loan).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor, drug, addict or habitual drug from the 11000 Block of 1st Street South (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a pistol .380 and 1.46 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting and minor in possession of alcohol from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was a green bootlegger – apple valued at $1.99.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Springfield Armory.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive.

-Failure to comply (unlawful possession of marijuana 2) and FTA (speeding) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was a social security card valued at $1.

Sept. 30

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a21’ taser cartridge valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2000 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $315.35.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (convenience store). Stolen were Apple Air Pods valued at $1.

Oct. 1

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Goldwire Place (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $8.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged were five parking signs valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper passenger front fender, passenger door and passenger side lower valance valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Dell laptop computer with docking station thumb drive valued at $1,000.

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Acer Trace.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs and safe streets act from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Theft of property fourth from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 Block of Highway 70 (DHR).

Sept. 3

-FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – improper lights from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – driving while suspended from the 5800 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Promoting prison contraband and possession of marijuana from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Sept. 4

-FTA – driving while suspended from U.S. Highway 280 at County Road 39, Chelsea.

Sept. 5

-SI – school incident from Columbiana Middle School.

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Info – information only – property damage from the 100 Block of Emma Lane.

Sept. 7

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – no seat belt from Highway 70 and Highway 343.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

Sept. 8

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 10

-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 13

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – UPOM unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – speed from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident – harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 15

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Sept. 16

-Info – information only – domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

Sept. 19

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – suicidal ideations – minor from the 60 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

Sept. 20

-SSA – safe streets act from the 2400 Block of Highway 25.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property 2nd degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Theft of property 2nd from the 1700 Block of Highway 47 South.

Sept. 22

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 23

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.

Sept. 25

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Sept. 26

-Info – information only – vicious dog from the 300 Block of Joinertown Road.

Sept. 27

-FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – expired license from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

Sept. 28

-Info – information only – trespass from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.

Sept. 29

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – missing person from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Helena

Sept. 24

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Fraud – identity theft from Chestnut Forest Drive.

Sept. 25

-Miscellaneous from Penhale Park Road.

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Menacing from 1st Avenue West.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Way.

Sept. 26

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Missing person from Gallant Fox Drive.

-Criminal littering from Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Helena Road.

Sept. 27

-Domestic dispute from Wyndham Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous – property damage from the 4700 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

-Death investigation from the 1500 Block of Secretariat Drive.

Sept. 28

-Permitting dogs to run at large and dog violation from E. Whirlaway Circle.

-Extortion second degree from Secretariat Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Information from Sagebrush Lane.

Sept. 29

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Tibbett Street, Mountain Brook.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Bridlewood Drive.

-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Sept. 30

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 261 at Coalmont Road.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication and forgery – passing forged instrument from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Walking Trail parking lot – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

Oct. 1

-Minor in possession of alcohol form the 600 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

Pelham

Sept. 24

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway Boulevard.

Sept. 25

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

Sept. 26

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Assist/fire from Elizabeth drive.

-Theft from Teal Circle.

Sept. 27

-Civil dispute from Chase Creek Circle.

Sept. 28

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Big Mountain Road.

-Harassment from Philip Davis Street.

Sept. 29

-Theft from Kristen Circle.

-Property damage from Wilderness Road.

-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Juvenile runaway from Cahaba Manor Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Normandy Lane.

-Domestic violence from Stonehaven Way.

Sept. 30

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 South.

-Welfare check from Dalton Drive.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.