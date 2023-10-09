Municipal police reports for Sept. 1-Oct. 1
Published 4:13 pm Monday, October 9, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 1:
Alabaster
Sept. 25
-Information only from the 800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).
-Criminal tampering second degree and fraud – TOS theft of services, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1900 Block of King Charles Court. Stolen was water services valued at $146.22.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunset Trail.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen and recovered was a wedding ring valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1.
-Information only found property from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Capital One Mastercard, Visa debit card, AL ONL and billfold wallet valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.
-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.
Sept. 26
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block fo Caribbean Circle.
-Information only from the 10 Block of Fulton Springs Lane (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only from Old Highway 31 at Fulton Springs Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous computer hardware and computer hardware valued at $2,075.25.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Violation of a protection order and domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home).
-FTA unlawful distribution of controlled substance from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Poplar Ridge Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17 and Big Oak Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 5.3 grams of marijuana.
Sept. 27
-Information only (found property). from the 100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (service/gas station). Recovered were credit/debit cards valued at $0.
-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.
-Property damage from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; grey Infinity QX80 base AWD valued at $3,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $653.
-Information only from the 20 Block of 1st Street North.
Sept. 28
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 8300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were three windows shot and destroyed valued at $1.
-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.
-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 1000 Block of Green Street, Clanton.
Sept. 29
-Public intoxication from the 500 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 80 Block of Bare Tree Drive (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Kingsley Court (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).
-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Domestic incident from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (bank/savings and loan).
-Possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor, drug, addict or habitual drug from the 11000 Block of 1st Street South (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a pistol .380 and 1.46 grams of marijuana.
-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting and minor in possession of alcohol from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was a green bootlegger – apple valued at $1.99.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Springfield Armory.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive.
-Failure to comply (unlawful possession of marijuana 2) and FTA (speeding) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Lost property from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was a social security card valued at $1.
Sept. 30
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a21’ taser cartridge valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2000 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $315.35.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (convenience store). Stolen were Apple Air Pods valued at $1.
Oct. 1
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Goldwire Place (residence/home).
-Death investigation from the 300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $8.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged were five parking signs valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper passenger front fender, passenger door and passenger side lower valance valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Dell laptop computer with docking station thumb drive valued at $1,000.
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Acer Trace.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs and safe streets act from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Theft of property fourth from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 Block of Highway 70 (DHR).
Sept. 3
-FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – improper lights from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – driving while suspended from the 5800 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Promoting prison contraband and possession of marijuana from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Sept. 4
-FTA – driving while suspended from U.S. Highway 280 at County Road 39, Chelsea.
Sept. 5
-SI – school incident from Columbiana Middle School.
-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Info – information only – property damage from the 100 Block of Emma Lane.
Sept. 7
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – no seat belt from Highway 70 and Highway 343.
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
Sept. 8
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 10
-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 13
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – UPOM unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – speed from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident – harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 15
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Sept. 16
-Info – information only – domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.
Sept. 19
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only – suicidal ideations – minor from the 60 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
Sept. 20
-SSA – safe streets act from the 2400 Block of Highway 25.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft of property 2nd degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Theft of property 2nd from the 1700 Block of Highway 47 South.
Sept. 22
-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 23
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.
Sept. 25
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Sept. 26
-Info – information only – vicious dog from the 300 Block of Joinertown Road.
Sept. 27
-FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – expired license from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
Sept. 28
-Info – information only – trespass from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.
Sept. 29
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – missing person from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Helena
Sept. 24
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 1st Avenue West, Maylene.
-Fraud – identity theft from Chestnut Forest Drive.
Sept. 25
-Miscellaneous from Penhale Park Road.
-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Menacing from 1st Avenue West.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Way.
Sept. 26
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Missing person from Gallant Fox Drive.
-Criminal littering from Appleford Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Helena Road.
Sept. 27
-Domestic dispute from Wyndham Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous – property damage from the 4700 Block of South Shades Crest Road.
-Death investigation from the 1500 Block of Secretariat Drive.
Sept. 28
-Permitting dogs to run at large and dog violation from E. Whirlaway Circle.
-Extortion second degree from Secretariat Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Information from Sagebrush Lane.
Sept. 29
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Tibbett Street, Mountain Brook.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Bridlewood Drive.
-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Sept. 30
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 261 at Coalmont Road.
-Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication and forgery – passing forged instrument from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Walking Trail parking lot – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
Oct. 1
-Minor in possession of alcohol form the 600 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
Pelham
Sept. 24
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway Boulevard.
Sept. 25
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Public assist from Admin Drive.
Sept. 26
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Assist/fire from Elizabeth drive.
-Theft from Teal Circle.
Sept. 27
-Civil dispute from Chase Creek Circle.
Sept. 28
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Big Mountain Road.
-Harassment from Philip Davis Street.
Sept. 29
-Theft from Kristen Circle.
-Property damage from Wilderness Road.
-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.
-Juvenile runaway from Cahaba Manor Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Normandy Lane.
-Domestic violence from Stonehaven Way.
Sept. 30
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 South.
-Welfare check from Dalton Drive.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.