Sheriff’s reports from Sept. 15-20 Published 4:04 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 15-20:

Sept. 15

-DUI-alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana (7.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 600 block of Shelby County 277, Helena. Methamphetamine (approximately 11 grams) in a sealed manila envelope was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 2005 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 100 block of Buckhorn Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 100 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Briarcliff Trace, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Valleydale Road and Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 600 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 3200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2015 BMW 320i was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. A box of golf equipment valued at $499 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 6700 block of Double Oak Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3100 block of Brookhill Drive, Birmingham. An Alfa Insurance check for $15,000 was stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (1 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

Sept. 16

-Incident from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville. A clothes line rope/nylon rope was damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 414, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Park View Circle, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. Suboxone was recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Justice Road, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

Sept. 17

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 1300 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A 2010 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 9400 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. Marijuana (approximately 0.8 gram) was confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white powdery substance (0.2 gram) was confiscated and a positive test pouch was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Attempting to elude from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

-Civil dispute from the 50 block of McDaniel Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-assault second degree from the 4700 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A door knob valued at $10 was damaged.

-Child in need of supervision from the 100 block of Bridge Road, Birmingham.

Sept. 18

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Highland Lakes, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Property damage from U.S. 231 and Whisper Road, Vincent. A 2011 Toyota Camry was damaged in the front and undercarriage (amount unknown).

-Extortion from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena. Approximately $5,000 was reported.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road, Wilsonville. A barbecue grill cabinet valued at $500 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Heartwood Circle, Birmingham. A MacBook Air valued at $1,247.99 was reported.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A Niel Lane 1.5 carat diamond ring with white gold band valued at $10,000, two large storage totes valued at $60, bed linens valued at $400, Kitchen Aid mixer valued at $400, air fryer valued at $150 and weather jacket valued at $100 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Highgate Hill, Indian Springs Village. A private light pole sustained $2,000 in damages.

Sept. 19

-Incident from the 2800 block of Old Hickory Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 6900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A packet of cannabis candy was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea. Checks of $56,000, $11,894, $12,700 and $9,775 were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Birch Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Wallace Drive, Shelby. A 2002 Lowe 16-foot aluminum boat, Yamaha outboard motor and steel boat trailer were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane, Maylene. A clear plastic baggie (approximately 1.1 grams), marijuana single-hit pipe with residue and a glass meth pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 0 block of Little Rock Lane, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A Springfield XDS 45-caliber firearm was stolen.

-Incident from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Sodomy from the 0 block of Overhill Drive, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster. A catalytic converter from a Honda Pilot valued at $800 was stolen and recovered. A Hyper Tough SawZaw hand power tool was confiscated, and two hand-written bill of sale documents were recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 1000 block of Shelby Forest Trace, Chelsea.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A 2020 GMC Savana Box truck with an Indiana tag and a key were recovered.

-Burglary from the 200 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham. Numerous pieces of jewelry not limited to multiple rings, necklaces, bracelets, etc., valued at $20,000 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Williamsburg Drive, Birmingham. A metal bracket for a wooden gate sustained $10 in damages.

Sept. 20

-Incident from the 100 block of Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. A 2015 Kia Optima was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Presumptive meth (8.2 grams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A piece of paper that tested positive for cocaine was recovered.

-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road and Spring Garden Street.

-Incident from the 500 block of Sheffield Way, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 200 block of Four J Road, Chelsea. A flat screen TV valued at $600, Microsoft XBox Series X valued at $650 and Sony bluetooth headphones valued at $50 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Possibly 50 Percocet 10 pills were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Double Oak Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 UTLO UTIL6 open valued at $4,000 and assorted heavy construction tools valued at $34,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Resisting arrest from the 700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment, harassing communications from the 400 block of Pool Road, Shelby.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton. A door jamb, glass candle holder, glass picture frame and glass coaster holder were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $5,000, miscellaneous jewelry valued at $10,000, a Yamaha DX15 speaker valued at $1,500 and a JBL bluetooth speaker valued at $300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 70 and Westside Lane, Columbiana.