Sheriff’s reports from Sept. 8-14 Published 3:50 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 8-14:

Sept. 8

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 41 at Smith Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from the 500 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Sexual misconduct from an unknown location.

-Domestic incident/investigation from the 500 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 5800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various merchandise valued at $45.41 was stolen.

-Child custody dispute from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. Folded paper containing a crystal-like substance (approximately 0.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. Unknown powdery substance in a baby powder container (approximately 40 grams) was confiscated.

Sept. 9

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A window glass sustained $300 in damages.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Gilmore Nick Circle and Middle Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (approximately 10 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A Hisun Tactic 550 four wheeler valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Green Hill Parkway, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be crystal meth (1.5 grams), a clear glass pipe with residue and three syringes containing an unknown substance were recovered.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. Three residential walls and a window were damaged.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Spinner Drive, Shelby.

-Assault second degree from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Covington Place Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence second degree-burglary second degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. Three windows valued at $2,500 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A Spectrum internet line was damaged.

Sept. 10

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-assault second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Vizio TV left for donation valued at $50 and a Casio TV left for donation valued at $50 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of Dogwood Lane, Vincent. Siding, a porch and an attic were damaged including smoke damage.

-Criminal mischief, menacing from the 3800 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A 2024 Maserati Ghibli was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, trafficking marijuana from the 1000 block of AL-24, Calera. Marijuana (1 gram) was recovered.

Sept. 11

-Interlock ignition device restriction from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 23, Calera.

-DUI, open container from U.S. 31 and I-65, Calera.

-Shooting into occupied building from the 8000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from in front of the 6200 Building of Beaver Brook CV, Birmingham. The driver’s side window of a 2022 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Big Tex trailer valued at $3,978.50 was stolen.

-Robbery, theft of property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $1,050, silver coins of unknown value, a check in the amount of $750 and a Wells Fargo bag/wallet of unknown value were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 4900 block of Monona Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Adney Circle, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property from Salem Road, Montevallo. A 2008 Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane. A Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver and a diamond engagement ring were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Second Avenue, Shelby. A meth pipe with residue was confiscated.

Sept. 12

-Permitting dogs to run at large, permitting dog known to kill domestic fowl to run at large from the 100 block of Second Avenue, Shelby. Six chickens sustained $25 in damages.

-Domestic violence from the 200 block of McGowin Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Black Horse Run, Shelby. A steel safe room door valued at $2,450 was stolen.

-Theft fourth degree from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. $300 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. $300 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Crystal Light packet with a powdery substance was confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fleming Lane, Vincent.

-Assault from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 2023 Chevy Tahoe rim was damaged.

Sept. 13

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white powder believed to be meth (38 grams) and a white powder, unknown substance, possible meth (45 grams) were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 402, Shelby. Spice laced with amphetamines (approximately 1.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from Dog Patch Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby. A pressure tank for a well valued at $350 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $36.75 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 414, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Joe White Road, Shelby.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 1900 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Runaway juvenile from King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Southledge, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 3300 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A single wide trailer and a stove/oven combo were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Adult sex offender-registration with local law enforcement residence (two counts) from the 100 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

Sept. 14

-Burglary third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Unit 1700, Chelsea. Unknown items were stolen and a glass window was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Miller Drive, Vincent. A wooden back door and door frame were damaged.

-Forgery from the 100 block of Mayhall Drive, Calera. U.S. currency totaling $20,488 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 3400 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. Three gates to hunting property were damaged in the amount of $3,200.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1200 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-Forgery (two counts) from an unknown location. Checks were forged for $40,000 and $2,850.

-Incident from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Lincoln MKS was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chance Lane, Pelham.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Eighth Avenue, Calera.