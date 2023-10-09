Three Thompson players, Spain Park coach Vakakes named to Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic Published 12:30 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Thompson Warriors will be well-represented on one of the biggest stages in the Southeast, as three Thompson players were selected to the Alabama All-Stars roster for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic when the rosters were released on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Thompson tied for the most players named to the 40-man Alabama roster as cornerback Kaleb Harris, linebacker Tyler Hicks and running back AJ Green were honored with selections.

The All-Star Classic is an annual showcase for the 40 of the top seniors across Alabama, regardless of classification. This year’s edition marks the 37th annual matchup between the bordering states.

By rule, only two schools could have as many as three players named to the state’s roster, and this year, those two schools were Thompson and Clay-Chalkville. At least one player from each classification and each of the eight districts must be selected as well.

Second-year Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes was named to the coaching staff for the Alabama All-Stars earlier in the year, and he had the challenging task of selecting the 40 players to represent the state at this year’s All-Star Classic. The coaching staff is led by Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon.

Harris has proven himself as one of the top defensive backs in the state for the Warriors’ secondary coming off a First-Team All-County season last year. While paired with one of the nation’s top defensive backs in the Class of 2025 in Anquon Fegans, Harris has held his own while drawing the top matchups against top offenses like Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills.

Harris is currently uncommitted with 20 Division I offers, including from Power Five teams such as South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee.

Hicks has been a strong presence in Thompson’s linebacker corps throughout the 2023 season. Hicks was tasked with filling the shoes of the departing Seth Hampton and Jake Ivie, and he has more than lived up to their talent as he has been instrumental in the Warriors’ pass rush.

Hicks has Division I offers from North Alabama and Austin Peay and is currently uncommitted.

Green is one-half of a tremendous backfield duo with Michael Dujon, and when called upon, Green has turned in some of the biggest performances of 2023 for the Thompson offense. He received All-State honors and a spot on the First Team All-County in 2022.

Green remains uncommitted but has multiple Division I offers, including from Marshall as well as in-state schools such as Jacksonville State, Alabama State and North Alabama.

Vakakes has helped turn around the culture and momentum at Spain Park in his two seasons as the head coach of the Jags. After a 3-7 season in 2022, Vakakes has already matched last season’s win total with four games remaining and has the Jags in the mix for the playoffs at 3-3 with a 1-3 Region 3 record.

This year’s Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Classic will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Read below for the full 40-man roster for the Alabama All-Stars.

Name, High School, Height, Weight, Position



Kamore Harris, BB Comer, 6-1, 235, ATH

Jayden Lewis, Anniston, 6-0, 176, DB

Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, 6-1, 175, DB

Dre Kirkpatrick, Gadsden City, 6-0, 195, DB

Travaris Banks, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 6-2, 195, DB

Xavier Johnson, Muscle Shoals, 5-10, 175, DB,

Kaleb Harris, Thompson, 6-0, 195, DB

Jamari Payne, Loachapoka, 6-3, 250, DE/LB

Quinton Reese, Ramsay, 6-0, 215, DE/LB

Jamison Curtis, Saraland, 6-1, 210, DE/LB

Cole McConathy, Spanish Fort, 6-5, 235, DE/LB

Cameron Pruitt, Theodore, 6-3, 195, DE/LB

Tyler Hicks, Thompson, 6-0, 210, DE/LB

Bradley Shaw, Hoover, 6-1, 225, DE/LB

Jeremiah Beaman, A.H. Parker, 6-4, 265, DL

Isaia Faga, Central-Phenix City, 6-2, 285, DL

Fred Vili, Enterprise, 6-1, 250, DL

Jaylen Brown, James Clemens, 6-6, 240, DL

Malik Blocton, Pike Road, 6-4, 275, DL

Kevin Norwood, Theodore, 6-2, 305, DL, Steve Mask

Donovan Price, Hewitt-Trussville, 6-3, 225, HB, Josh Floyd

Towns McGough, Auburn, 6-0, 192, K/P, Keith Etheredge

Carson Wheeler, Brooks, 6-3, 285, OL, Timothy Bowens

William Sanders, Brookwood, 6-4, 295, OL, Mike Bramblett

JacQwan McRoy, Clay-Chalkville, 6-8, 370, OL, Drew Gilmer

Reese Baker, Madison Academy, 6-5, 285, OL, Bob Godsey

Daylin Martin, Saraland, 6-1, 290, OL, Jeff Kelly

Asher Hale, St. Paul’s, 6-6, 305, OL, Ham Barnett

Clark Barker, Wetumpka, 6-3, 285, OL, Bear Woods

Jared Hollins, Mary G. Montgomery, 6-4, 190, QB, Zach Golson

Roman Gagliano, Opelika, 6-3, 210, QB, Erik Speakman

J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, 6-1, 200, RB, Trent Taylor

AJ Green, Thompson, 5-11, 201, RB, Mark Freeman

Kevin Riley, Tuscaloosa County, 6-1, 200, RB, Adam Winegarden

Watts Alexander, Mountain Brook, 6- 4, 265, TE, Chris Yeager

Bryce Cain, Baker, 5-10, 140, WR, Steve Normand

Cameron Coleman, Central-Phenix City, 6-3, 190, WR, Patrick Nix

Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson, 5-11, 185, WR, Quinn Hambrite

Mario Craver, Clay-Chalkville, 5-10, 160, WR, Drew Gilmer

Perry Thompson, Foley, 6-3, 215, WR, Deric Scott