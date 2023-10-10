Alabaster sets public hearing for ward redistricting Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council set the date for a public hearing to amend district lines for the city during a regular scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

The city has set a public hearing for Friday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to amend district lines for the city of Alabaster after the recommendation of the Redistricting Committee following the 2020 Decennial Census.

“Due to the 2020 census, we had to redistrict the wards of our city,” said Kerri Pate, city councilmember for Ward 7. “We still have seven wards, but we changed it up just a little. All of them have to be equal. So, we set a public hearing for Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. for that to come to the public.”

The City Council also approved multiple appointments to various boards including:

Phyllis Bolena to the Commercial Development Authority of the city to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron

Phyllis Bolena to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron on the Industrial Development Board

Jamia James to Place 1 of the Board of Directors to the Public Building Authority to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron

Jamia James to Supernumerary 2 position for the Alabaster of Zoning Adjustments with a term expiring Friday, Dec. 1

“We really appreciate the public’s desire to serve, and we did appoint some new members to those (positions),” Pate said.

The City Council also approved the following items on the agenda: