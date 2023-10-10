Alabaster sets public hearing for ward redistricting
Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council set the date for a public hearing to amend district lines for the city during a regular scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.
The city has set a public hearing for Friday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to amend district lines for the city of Alabaster after the recommendation of the Redistricting Committee following the 2020 Decennial Census.
“Due to the 2020 census, we had to redistrict the wards of our city,” said Kerri Pate, city councilmember for Ward 7. “We still have seven wards, but we changed it up just a little. All of them have to be equal. So, we set a public hearing for Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. for that to come to the public.”
The City Council also approved multiple appointments to various boards including:
- Phyllis Bolena to the Commercial Development Authority of the city to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron
- Phyllis Bolena to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron on the Industrial Development Board
- Jamia James to Place 1 of the Board of Directors to the Public Building Authority to fill the unexpired term of John Aaron
- Jamia James to Supernumerary 2 position for the Alabaster of Zoning Adjustments with a term expiring Friday, Dec. 1
“We really appreciate the public’s desire to serve, and we did appoint some new members to those (positions),” Pate said.
The City Council also approved the following items on the agenda:
- Set a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for amending the name on the list line of Ordinance 180212-056 dated Feb. 26, 2018
- Set a public hearing for Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to consider the recommendation from the Planning Commission for property prezoning 2 Dogwood Trail to R-3 Single Family Residential to annexation
- Set a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to consider an annexation request from Shakera Franklin for property at 2 Dogwood Trail to R-3 Single Family Residential
- Set a public hearing to place a lien on property located at 1425 W. Navajo Drive in Alabaster
- A resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a lighting agreement with Alabama Power to convert one streetlight to LED at an approximate cost of $7.47 monthly
A resolution clarifying administration of policies relating to health insurance benefits of retirees from the city
- Set a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. affirming the recommendation of the fire marshal to abate weeds at 1226 Thompson Road and 8600 Highway 119