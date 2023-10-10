Briarwood girls, Oak Mountain boys among strong finishers at Jesse Owens Classic Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

OAKVILLE – The best runners from around the Southeast gathered at one of the biggest races of the season during the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Briarwood’s Bela Doss took the Girls Silver race title in a record-breaking performance, and Oak Mountain’s John Shoemaker followed up his two wins at the Shelby County Championships and Oak Mountain Invitational with a sixth place finish in the Boys Gold race.

Doss won the Girls Silver race with a time of 18:08.85 as she beat all other runners in the race by 47 seconds and broke her own school record. Her teammate Mary Grace Parker finished in third with a time of 18:59.84.

Luci Williams finished in 34th place with a time of 20:08.94, Allie Hale finished in 40th place with a time of 20:31.40 and Blakeley Margene earned 94th place with a time of 21:45.69 to wrap up the scoring and give Briarwood a third-place finish in the Girls Silver team standings.

Chelsea’s Ty Cason finished in 16th place of the Girls Gold race with a time of 18:16.32, Mia Dunavant earned 19th place with a time of 18:23.57, and Adeline Keith finished in 74th place with a time of 19:43.84.

Hannah Quick took 84th place with a time of 19:59.48 and Kylie Jones rounded out the scoring runners in 116th place with a time of 20:39.52 as Chelsea finished in 7th place in the Girls Gold team standings.

Oak Mountain’s Lauren Cole finished the Girls Gold race in 42nd place with a time of 19:03.89, Ava Fields earned 60th place with a time of 19:24.41, Catarina Williams finished in 72nd place with a time of 19:42.45, Faith Scardino earned 75th place with a time of 19:46.40 and Brighton Bell finished in 89th place with a time of 20:04.45.

Those five finishes helped the Eagles finish in eighth place in the team standings for the Girls Gold race.

Westminster OM’s Pippa Hussar finished the Girls Bronze race in 20th place with a time of 20:56.73, McKenzie Bell earned 36th place with a time of 21:43.31, Sarah Adams finished in 49th place with a time of 22:00.24 and Natalie Porterfield finished in 50th place with a time of 22:01.70.

Kayleigh Dowis rounded out the scoring runners in 64th place with a time of 22:41.92, and that helped the Knights finish in fourth place in the Girls Bronze race.

Pelham’s Emily Webster finished in 60th place of the Girls Silver race with a time of 20:52.16 and Mikayla Leftwich finished in 163rd place with a time of 22:45.87.

Thompson’s Ansley O’Neal finished in 153rd place in the Girls Silver race with at time of 22:35.86, Hanna Sheffield finished in 165th place with a time of 22:47.20 and Alyssarae Bustamante finished in 118th place with a time of 23:25.51.

Shelby County’s fastest runner was Jennie Owens, who finished the Girls Bronze race in 168th place with a time of 25:11.36.

Montevallo’s fastest runner was Emma Ramos, who finished the Girls Bronze race with a time of 30:30.93.

Calera’s highest finisher was Laiken Hammond in the Girls Silver race with a time of 31:01.83.

Oak Mountain’s Shoemaker finished in sixth place of the Boys Gold race with a time of 15:09.52, Whitt Kilgore finished in 44th place with a time of 15:54.90, and Bennett Phillips earned 67th place with a time of 16:10.64.

Cooper Jeffcoat finished in 121st place with a time of 16:44.30 and Luke Marvin finished in 135th place with a time of 16:49.31 to round out the scoring for Oak Mountain and power the Eagles to a ninth-place finish.

Chelsea’s Parker Campbell finished in 46th place of the Boys Gold race with a time of 15:56.67, Hudson Williams finished in 52nd with a time of 16:02.80 and Conner Campbell earned 73rd place with a time of 16:14.87 as the Hornets finished in 13th place.

Thompson’s Doster Robinson finished in 48th place in the Boys Gold race with a time of 15:57.08, and in the Boys Silver race, Christopher Gutierrez finished in 63rd place with a time of 17:26.35, and Colby Prosser finished in 135th place with a time of 18:20.18.

Briarwood’s Whit Thornton finished 11th in the Boys Silver race with a time of 16:40.29 and Kolby Day earned 77th place with a time of 17:32.62.

Westminster OM’s Weaver Caldwell finished in 45th place of the Boys Silver race with a time of 17:13.44, Charlie Davis finished in 51st place with a time of 17:17.76, Alexander Montgomery finished in 52nd place with a time of 17:18.52 and Micah Adams finished in 86th place with a time of 17:40.65. Eli Peebles finished in ninth-place in the Boys Bronze race with a time of 16:58.83.

Pelham’s top finisher was Robert Lewis in the Boys Silver race, as he finished in 89th place with a time of 17:46.50, and Jacob Horton finished in 159th place with a time of 18:43.53.

Calera’s top finisher was Cooper Manning, who finished the Boys Silver race with a time of 19:25.94.

Shelby County’s MaKonen Falcon finished in 74th place of the Boys Bronze race with a time of 18:21,96, Tucker Busby earned 85th place with a time of 18:37.74 and River Horton finished in 116th place with a time of 18:59.91.

Montevallo’s top finisher was Nathan Gallagher who finished the Boys Bronze race with a time of 21:38.93.