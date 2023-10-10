Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023
On this week’s show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at some big wins from last week and look ahead to another big week this week as the region standings start to take form in the final stretch of the season.
0:00 Highlights
1:28 Show open and recap of last week
9:08 Pelham at Ben Russell (Thursday night)
14:56 Spain Park vs. Chelsea (Game of the Week)
21:23 Oak Mountain vs. Thompson
25:43 Calera vs. Briarwood
30:08 Shelby County vs. Selma
33:19 Montevallo at Bibb County
38:18 Vincent vs. Woodland
41:27 AISA/ACSC
45:18 SCR Stars of the Week
52:42 Show end