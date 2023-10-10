Shelby County Football Show: Week 8

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

On this week’s show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at some big wins from last week and look ahead to another big week this week as the region standings start to take form in the final stretch of the season.

0:00 Highlights

1:28 Show open and recap of last week

9:08 Pelham at Ben Russell (Thursday night)

14:56 Spain Park vs. Chelsea (Game of the Week)

21:23 Oak Mountain vs. Thompson

25:43 Calera vs. Briarwood

30:08 Shelby County vs. Selma

33:19 Montevallo at Bibb County

38:18 Vincent vs. Woodland

41:27 AISA/ACSC

45:18 SCR Stars of the Week

52:42 Show end

