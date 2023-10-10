Third annual Taste of Alabaster set for Oct. 19 Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Locals will have the opportunity to try a sampling of what Alabaster has to offer during the third annual Taste of Alabaster.

The third annual Taste of Alabaster will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster.

“Taste of Alabaster is a fun way to discover local great restaurants and support the ABA Scholarship Fund,” Alabaster Business Alliance President Tracy Coyne said.

This year’s event will feature eight different local businesses, including Joe’s Italian, The Copper Train, Birds & Burgers, Priscilla’s Cakes, creACTive, Buddy’s Bar-B-Que, Chubbfathers and Los Angeles Burrito.

“We are very excited about the restaurants and businesses we have this year,” Coyne said. “We just feel it’s really going to show the heart of Alabaster and everything Alabaster has to offer. We’re just very excited.”

Tickets for the Taste of Alabaster are $20 and provide entry to the event.

“Once inside, you can taste any or all of the restaurants that are participating,” Coyne said. “You can also purchase any of the drinks on tap with Siluria Brewing.”

The event will also entertain guests with live music and Breaking Bread with AJ & the ChubbFather will air live at the event.

This year’s event will provide a sneak peek at an upcoming local business, Priscilla’s Cakes.

“Priscilla’s Cakes is a new business that is getting ready to open near the Restore building,” Coyne said. “It’s a new bakery to the area.”

All proceeds from the event go toward funding the Alabaster Business Alliance Scholarship Fund.

“The scholarship fund gives scholarships to graduating seniors of any Alabaster school or homeschool for college, trade school or any next level of education after high school,” Coyne said. “We’re looking to pour into the next generation of business leaders though the scholarship fund.”

Through last year’s Taste of Alabaster, the ABA was able to raise scholarship funds for five local students. The inaugural Taste of Alabaster raised enough to fund three local students.

Last year, 150 people attended the event and this year, the ABA are hoping to see around 200.

Coyne expressed her gratitude to Siluria Brewing for hosting the event again this year.

“They’re wonderful,” Coyne said. “Siluria Brewing is graciously hosting the event again this year and is allowing us use of their outdoor space as well. I would like recognize them that they continue to allow us to do this there.”

Shelby Auto Service, the event’s title sponsor, will be providing shuttle services for parking during the event.

Tickets for the third annual Taste of Alabaster can be found online at Alabasterbusiness.org.

Those who wish to follow the Alabaster Business Alliance may do so at its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ABA35007.