Alabaster resident arrested on multiple drug charges Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

MONTEVALLO – Alabaster resident Victor Reuben Boone, 46, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10 on multiple drug-related charges.

Boone was apprehended near Highway 7533 in Montevallo at 12 a.m. Boone allegedly had the following drugs in his possession:

-135 grams of marijuana

-12.9 grams of methamphetamine

-5.2 grams of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax

-4.2 grams of Oxycodone, an opioid commonly prescribed for post-surgery pain relief

A digital scale was also purportedly found in Boone’s possession, and as a result he has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boone has also received the following charges:

-Possession of marijuana, first degree

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

-Heroin trafficking

Boone was subsequently arrested and taken to Shelby County Jail in Columbiana. He is currently being held at a bond of $126,000.

The charge for Heroin trafficking originates from Boone’s alleged possession of Oxycodone, as opposed to having any actual Heroin in his possession. Regardless, the charge accounts for $100,000 of Boone’s total bond.

Back in January, Boone had been arrested and charged with numerous counts of controlled substance possession and a variety of other drug-related allegations. This previous set of charges last went to court on Thursday, Sept. 14, but no further details were provided.

A date for Boone to be tried for this latest set of charges has yet to be determined. The investigation of this case is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.