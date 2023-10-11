Date set for second annual Hay Hoover Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The city of Hoover is readying to present the second annual Hay Hoover event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event, which is a renewed take on the long-celebrated Hoover Hayride and Family Night, was first held under the new title last year, and will kick off again this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hoover’s Veterans Park at 4800 Valleydale Road.

“For many years, the ‘Hay Hoover’ event, previously known as the ‘Hoover Hayride,’ has been a family favorite in the city of Hoover for residents and visitors, and marks the official kickoff of the fall season in the city,” Hoover City Council President John Lyda said. “We’re excited to welcome families back to Veterans Park on Saturday for what will be another wonderful event.”

This year’s event will be held earlier in the month than last year’s iteration, a move that has been made to heighten its ability to serve as a community fall festival.

Those familiar with last year’s celebration, or those who were accustomed to the Hoover Hayride in year’s past, will recognize many of the activities that will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

Food trucks, an airbrush tattoo booth, a gaming truck, pony rides and a petting zoo will all be present at the event and ready to provide visitors with a great day of family fun.

Children are actively encouraged to come wearing their costumes and attendees will, of course, have the opportunities to enjoy hayrides and collect candy from the local businesses and organizations that will be taking part.