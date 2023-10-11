GoFundMe raises more than $20,000 in one day for Jani family following wreck Published 10:47 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Following a tragic wreck off Valleydale Road in Hoover on Monday, Oct. 9, support has poured in over the last 24 hours for Oak Mountain High School staff members Parul and Nitin Jani.

The wreck, which occurred on the Valleydale Road overpass to Interstate 65 Monday night, ended with Parul passing away and her husband facing severe injuries after they were hit by a driver on the wrong side of the road.

Now, as the community mourns, they are coming together in support and a GoFundMe set up by an Oak Mountain High School student has already garnered $20,834 of a $15,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“Obviously, the medical bills of this outcome would be very high, and we want to help Mr. Jani out,” reads the GoFundMe description. “If everyone donated $7, we could easily make a huge impact on his life.”

With 511 donations, the total has already surpassed the goal as the community rallies to support Mr. Jani as the custodian at OMHS, while also honoring his wife and her career at the high school, which began in 2005.

On Tuesday, Nitin had several hours’ worth of surgery but was responsive that night before additional surgeries were set for Wednesday.

Nitin has worked at Oak Mountain High School as a custodian since 2014, and OMHS Principal Andrew Gunn said he is beloved by the students across the school.

Parul, who sadly passed away, served at the school for 18 years working in child nutrition and development, while she also worked with the after school care program at the intermediate school.

The couple sent all three of their kids through Oak Mountain schools as well, with each graduating from the high school.

Now, the community is coming together to support them.

In addition to the money that continues to pour in to support the family, the school is purchasing orange ribbons that will be worn at Oak Mountain’s home football game on Friday night in honor of both Parul and Nitin and their Indian heritage.

There will also be a moment of silence at the game to remember Parul and show respect to Nitin and the entire family during a difficult time.

Residents from the community, staff at the school and students have all been sharing encouraging words and stories about the impact Parul and Nitin had at the school throughout the week.

To donate to the Jani family, visit here: Jani GoFundMe