Helena continues climb in Class 6A rankings as Thompson holds steady and others receive votes

The Helena Huskies kept their steady rise through the Class 6A rankings going, while the Thompson Warriors are once again near the top of the Class 7A rankings with the release of the Week 7 football rankings on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Helena climbed up one spot to No. 7 in the Class 6A poll as the Huskies received 70 votes from the media. Helena kept its rise through the rankings going after its 28-24 win over Briarwood to secure sole possession of first place in Class 6A, Region 3.

Helena is still undefeated at 7-0 and will have a bye week this Friday ahead of its final two region matchups against Calera and Benjamin Russell. However, Helena may still move up next week as No. 5 Mountain Brook and No. 6 Parker will face each other this Friday.

Thompson held firm at the No. 2 spot in Class 7A for a second straight week. The Warriors earned 171 votes, including one first place vote, after their dominant 40-14 win over Hewitt-Trussville, which fell to No. 8 in this week’s poll.

Thompson improved to 5-1 with the win and is in prime position to clinch the Class 7A, Region 3 title with three regular season games remaining. The Warriors will hit the road to take on Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park this Friday.

Montevallo received three votes for the Class 4A rankings, which places the Bulldogs in a tie for 11th place. Montevallo went to 5-1 with its second straight win by one point in a 21-20 thriller against Sipsey Valley.

The Bulldogs will face a crucial test in their quest for the state playoffs as they will take on No. 9 Bibb County on the road on Friday. Bibb County is 6-1 and the current favorite to take the region championship after beating American Christian earlier in the season.

Vincent received one vote in the Class 2A poll after the Jackets got back on track with a homecoming win over Ranburne in Week 7. The Jackets will now face Woodland in Week 8 as they look to keep their hopes alive for one of the top two spots in the region standings.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 6-0; 225 Thompson (1); 5-1; 171 Auburn; 6-1; 139 Mary Montgomery; 7-0; 133 Vestavia Hills; 5-1; 119 Enterprise; 5-1; 101 Baker; 6-1; 63 Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 51 Dothan; 5-2; 39 Sparkman; 5-1; 19

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 16, Austin (5-2) 7.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (15); 7-0; 216 Clay-Chalkville (4); 6-0; 183 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 134 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 102 Parker; 6-1; 89 Helena; 7-0; 70 Hartselle; 5-2; 67 Oxford; 6-1; 39 Theodore; 4-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (6-1) 8, Spanish Fort (5-2) 4, Center Point** (6-1) 1, St. Paul’s (4-2) 1.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (14); 7-0; 210 Ramsay (5); 5-2; 166 Central-Clay Co.; 6-0; 155 Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 134 Moody; 6-1; 113 Guntersville; 6-0; 97 Southside-Gadsden; 6-1; 47 Fairview; 6-0; 40 Leeds; 4-2; 26 Vigor*; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Russellville (6-1) 20, Charles Henderson (3-3) 15, Eufaula (5-2) 9, Demopolis (4-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-3) 5, Scottsboro (5-1) 5, Holtville (5-1) 3, UMS-Wright** (4-2) 3, Elmore Co. (5-1) 1, Sardis (5-1) 1.

*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (15); 7-0; 216 Cherokee Co. (1); 6-0; 163 Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 155 Jackson (2); 5-0; 144 West Morgan (1); 6-0; 113 Handley; 6-1; 95 Jacksonville; 6-1; 75 Corner; 6-0; 51 Bibb Co.; 6-1; 32 Oneonta; 5-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (5-1) 3, T.R. Miller (4-2) 3, Westminster-Huntsville (5-1) 3, BTW-Tuskegee (4-2) 2, American Christian (5-2) 1, Oak Grove (4-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (16); 7-0; 218 Mobile Christian (1); 7-0; 171 Madison Academy (2); 6-0; 151 Gordo; 6-1; 128 St. James; 5-2; 93 Thomasville; 5-0; 83 Sylvania; 5-1; 70 Geraldine; 5-1; 48 Trinity; 7-0; 46 Houston Academy; 5-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Straughn (5-1) 20, Lauderdale Co. (7-0) 10, Randolph Co. (6-0) 9, Fayette Co. (4-2) 2, W.S. Neal (5-1) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (11); 7-0; 201 Highland Home (4); 7-0; 177 Pisgah (1); 6-0; 148 Fyffe (3); 5-1; 145 Reeltown; 6-0; 119 Sulligent; 7-0; 92 Cottonwood; 5-0; 69 Locust Fork; 7-0; 51 Luverne; 6-1; 27 Tanner; 5-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Lamar Co. (6-1) 14, St. Luke’s (6-1) 11, Goshen (5-2) 5, G.W. Long (5-1) 4, Thorsby (5-1) 2, Hatton (5-1) 1, Tuscaloosa Academy (4-2) 1, Vincent (5-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 5-0; 228 Elba; 6-0; 169 Sweet Water; 5-1; 141 Millry; 6-1; 130 Loachapoka; 6-0; 111 Lynn; 5-1; 98 Wadley; 5-1; 63 Georgiana; 6-1; 59 Coosa Christian*; 0-5; 24 South Lamar; 5-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Florala (5-1) 14, Pickens Co. (4-3) 14, Decatur Heritage** (6-1) 6, Hackleburg (5-1) 4, Linden (4-2) 3, Addison (5-2) 2, Appalachian (4-2) 1, Maplesville (4-2) 1.

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (17); 7-0; 222 Lowndes Academy (2); 7-0; 170 Jackson Academy; 8-0; 145 Lee-Scott; 6-1; 141 Chambers Academy; 6-1; 118 Fort Dale Academy; 6-1; 91 Banks Academy; 6-1; 77 Autauga Academy; 5-2; 47 Clarke Prep; 5-3; 29 Patrician; 4-3; 19

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (6-2) 17, Wilcox Academy (6-2) 7.