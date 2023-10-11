Helena continues climb in Class 6A rankings as Thompson holds steady and others receive votes
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
The Helena Huskies kept their steady rise through the Class 6A rankings going, while the Thompson Warriors are once again near the top of the Class 7A rankings with the release of the Week 7 football rankings on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Helena climbed up one spot to No. 7 in the Class 6A poll as the Huskies received 70 votes from the media. Helena kept its rise through the rankings going after its 28-24 win over Briarwood to secure sole possession of first place in Class 6A, Region 3.
Helena is still undefeated at 7-0 and will have a bye week this Friday ahead of its final two region matchups against Calera and Benjamin Russell. However, Helena may still move up next week as No. 5 Mountain Brook and No. 6 Parker will face each other this Friday.
Thompson held firm at the No. 2 spot in Class 7A for a second straight week. The Warriors earned 171 votes, including one first place vote, after their dominant 40-14 win over Hewitt-Trussville, which fell to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
Thompson improved to 5-1 with the win and is in prime position to clinch the Class 7A, Region 3 title with three regular season games remaining. The Warriors will hit the road to take on Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park this Friday.
Montevallo received three votes for the Class 4A rankings, which places the Bulldogs in a tie for 11th place. Montevallo went to 5-1 with its second straight win by one point in a 21-20 thriller against Sipsey Valley.
The Bulldogs will face a crucial test in their quest for the state playoffs as they will take on No. 9 Bibb County on the road on Friday. Bibb County is 6-1 and the current favorite to take the region championship after beating American Christian earlier in the season.
Vincent received one vote in the Class 2A poll after the Jackets got back on track with a homecoming win over Ranburne in Week 7. The Jackets will now face Woodland in Week 8 as they look to keep their hopes alive for one of the top two spots in the region standings.
To see the full rankings, check out the list below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Central-Phenix City (18); 6-0; 225
- Thompson (1); 5-1; 171
- Auburn; 6-1; 139
- Mary Montgomery; 7-0; 133
- Vestavia Hills; 5-1; 119
- Enterprise; 5-1; 101
- Baker; 6-1; 63
- Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 51
- Dothan; 5-2; 39
- Sparkman; 5-1; 19
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 16, Austin (5-2) 7.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (15); 7-0; 216
- Clay-Chalkville (4); 6-0; 183
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-0; 149
- Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 134
- Mountain Brook; 5-1; 102
- Parker; 6-1; 89
- Helena; 7-0; 70
- Hartselle; 5-2; 67
- Oxford; 6-1; 39
- Theodore; 4-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (6-1) 8, Spanish Fort (5-2) 4, Center Point** (6-1) 1, St. Paul’s (4-2) 1.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Gulf Shores (14); 7-0; 210
- Ramsay (5); 5-2; 166
- Central-Clay Co.; 6-0; 155
- Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 134
- Moody; 6-1; 113
- Guntersville; 6-0; 97
- Southside-Gadsden; 6-1; 47
- Fairview; 6-0; 40
- Leeds; 4-2; 26
- Vigor*; 4-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Russellville (6-1) 20, Charles Henderson (3-3) 15, Eufaula (5-2) 9, Demopolis (4-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-3) 5, Scottsboro (5-1) 5, Holtville (5-1) 3, UMS-Wright** (4-2) 3, Elmore Co. (5-1) 1, Sardis (5-1) 1.
*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Andalusia (15); 7-0; 216
- Cherokee Co. (1); 6-0; 163
- Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 155
- Jackson (2); 5-0; 144
- West Morgan (1); 6-0; 113
- Handley; 6-1; 95
- Jacksonville; 6-1; 75
- Corner; 6-0; 51
- Bibb Co.; 6-1; 32
- Oneonta; 5-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (5-1) 3, T.R. Miller (4-2) 3, Westminster-Huntsville (5-1) 3, BTW-Tuskegee (4-2) 2, American Christian (5-2) 1, Oak Grove (4-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (16); 7-0; 218
- Mobile Christian (1); 7-0; 171
- Madison Academy (2); 6-0; 151
- Gordo; 6-1; 128
- St. James; 5-2; 93
- Thomasville; 5-0; 83
- Sylvania; 5-1; 70
- Geraldine; 5-1; 48
- Trinity; 7-0; 46
- Houston Academy; 5-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Straughn (5-1) 20, Lauderdale Co. (7-0) 10, Randolph Co. (6-0) 9, Fayette Co. (4-2) 2, W.S. Neal (5-1) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- B.B. Comer (11); 7-0; 201
- Highland Home (4); 7-0; 177
- Pisgah (1); 6-0; 148
- Fyffe (3); 5-1; 145
- Reeltown; 6-0; 119
- Sulligent; 7-0; 92
- Cottonwood; 5-0; 69
- Locust Fork; 7-0; 51
- Luverne; 6-1; 27
- Tanner; 5-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Lamar Co. (6-1) 14, St. Luke’s (6-1) 11, Goshen (5-2) 5, G.W. Long (5-1) 4, Thorsby (5-1) 2, Hatton (5-1) 1, Tuscaloosa Academy (4-2) 1, Vincent (5-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Leroy (19); 5-0; 228
- Elba; 6-0; 169
- Sweet Water; 5-1; 141
- Millry; 6-1; 130
- Loachapoka; 6-0; 111
- Lynn; 5-1; 98
- Wadley; 5-1; 63
- Georgiana; 6-1; 59
- Coosa Christian*; 0-5; 24
- South Lamar; 5-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Florala (5-1) 14, Pickens Co. (4-3) 14, Decatur Heritage** (6-1) 6, Hackleburg (5-1) 4, Linden (4-2) 3, Addison (5-2) 2, Appalachian (4-2) 1, Maplesville (4-2) 1.
*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Glenwood (17); 7-0; 222
- Lowndes Academy (2); 7-0; 170
- Jackson Academy; 8-0; 145
- Lee-Scott; 6-1; 141
- Chambers Academy; 6-1; 118
- Fort Dale Academy; 6-1; 91
- Banks Academy; 6-1; 77
- Autauga Academy; 5-2; 47
- Clarke Prep; 5-3; 29
- Patrician; 4-3; 19
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (6-2) 17, Wilcox Academy (6-2) 7.