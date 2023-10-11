Kiku Asian Express to open location in Alabaster Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents will soon be able to enjoy a variety of Asian dishes and drinks when Kiku Asian Express opens its doors later this year.

Kiku Asian Express will be located in Alabaster at 390 S Colonial Drive 35007 in the former Steak ‘n Shake building.

“We are so excited to open it up finally,” Manager Luvvy Lovely said. “We’re pretty excited to open and let people know real ramen and real teriyaki.”

Lovely said the business is hoping to open its doors in the next two or three weeks.

The Alabaster location of Kiku Asian Express marks the first to come to Shelby County as the company’s original business is located in Dothan.

According to the business’s website, Kiku Asian Express strives to provide its customers with authentic and delicious Asian cuisine in a fast and convenient way.

The restaurant’s menu features a wide array of poke bowls, teriyaki bowls, appetizers and boba milk teas.

“Our milk (tea) is really good because it’s all imported from Taiwan,” Lovely said. “The food, especially with the tea and stuff, gives you more Asian vibes compared to other places.”

The business will be a self-serve express restaurant with a kiosk and will also feature a drive thru.

Kiku Asian Express will feature the following drinks on its menu:

Brown Sugar Milk

Strawberry Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Matcha

Manga Smoothie

Passion Fruit Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

Lovely said that Kiku Asian Express prepares authentic ramen dishes.

“Our ramen is authentic,” she said. “We cook it like it actually is in Japan.”

The restaurant will feature a variety of ramen dishes, including:

Sapporo MisoRamen

Chicken Wonton Ramen

Tokyo Ramen

Shrimp Tempura Ramen

Mizu Chicken Ramen

Spicy Vegan Ramen

Tonkotsu Black Ramen

Kimchi Ramen

Kiku Asian Express will also serve the following signature bowls: