Oak Mountain rides strong start to win over Hoover Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain Eagles had another opportunity to gain a win over a quality opponent ahead of the postseason when they faced the Hoover Buccaneers at home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the Eagles took advantage of a strong start to get the win.

Oak Mountain took a 3-1 victory over Hoover after jumping out to a commanding lead to begin the match and taking control of the fourth and final set.

In the first set, the Eagles set the tone early as they got out to a dominant lead to put the pressure on the Bucs. Oak Mountain kept its foot on the gas throughout the set and took the opening frame, 25-8, to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Hoover came out improved in the second set, but Oak Mountain still established a comfortable lead to position itself for a set win, and the Eagles finished the job to go up 2-0 in the match.

Oak Mountain’s 25-17 win in the second set gave the Eagles a chance to win the match in the third set as all of the pressure was on Hoover to take a set and stay alive.

Both teams came out firing in the third set as they brought the fight with the match hanging in the balance. The Bucs and Eagles both had a chance to win the set in the final points, but in the end, even with Oak Mountain within three points of a sweep, Hoover kept the match alive.

The Bucs won the third set, 25-23, as they capitalized on the momentum swing with a set win to avoid a straight-set loss.

Oak Mountain immediately responded after facing adversity with a strong finish. The Eagles took a wide lead in the fourth set to retake control and finish off the match.

Oak Mountain took a double-digit win in the fourth set, 25-12, to cap off a 3-1 match win.

Up next, Oak Mountain will take on Helena at home on Thursday, Oct. 12 in its final home game before hosting the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 19.