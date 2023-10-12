Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon sets date for 2024 Published 10:24 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The date for the 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon has officially been set for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to partner with the city of Hoover, Shelby County and Birmingham Events to host one of the largest kids marathons in the country.

“We are continuing the kids’ marathon after the overwhelming response from the community when it was announced the Mercedes Marathon weekend was ending,” said Sophie Martin, director of corporate communications and community relations. “Parents said the marathon introduced their children to running, and many went on to participate in track and field in high school and even college. We are honored that Mayor Brocato and the city of Hoover recognize the importance of this event and stepped up to offer their support to make it a success for our children.”

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon is an innovative five month endurance building running/walking program for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade. In order to participate in the event each child will run a total of 25.2 miles in increments of one-quarter to one mile from September to February.

“The city of Hoover is thrilled to welcome the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon to our city,” said Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “What an honor to be a part of this long standing tradition. Earlier this year, Hoover was tapped as ‘The Fittest City in the State’. Our residents wholeheartedly believe that staying physically active is a major contributor to a robust quality of life. We also believe one is never too young to begin that leg of the health journey. We cheerfully link arms with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Shelby County as we aim to educate our younger generation on the benefits of fitness, hoping it will lead to a lifetime of healthy choices.”

Participants run the distance of a full marathon, 26.2 miles, over the course of the program by logging 25.2 miles incrementally in school or at home with parents and complete the final mile of their marathon on our live course to receive their medal. Children will finish their final mile when they cross the finish line at the event.

Local area schools will soon be receiving registration information from event organizers, but participants can already register online at Runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/BHKidsMercedesMarathon