Briarwood sends off seniors with straight-set win over John Carroll Published 2:08 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Briarwood Christian Lions finished out area play on a positive note with a win on senior night against the John Carroll Cavaliers. Briarwood won the match, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in their final home match of the season.

The Lions honored their five graduating seniors with a special ceremony as Stella Helms, Anna Reid Frost, Lindsey Butler, Caroline Jones and Colleen Lehane took the floor at Briarwood Christian School for the final time in their careers.

Briarwood started out the match on the right foot as it took the lead against John Carroll in the first set. That helped the Lions power ahead to an opening set win.

The Lions took the first set, 25-17, and that put them up 1-0 early in the match.

Briarwood kept its positive momentum going in the second set as the Lions remained in front of the Cavs as the set went on.

The Lions finished the set on top and won by its widest margin of victory of the match, as they earned a 25-16 victory to increase its lead in the match to 2-0.

Briarwood had the all of the energy going into the third set as they had three chances to take a set win and claim the match. They would only need one chance to seal the deal.

John Carroll posted its strongest effort of the match and trailed by just three points as Briarwood sat on match point. The Lions held off the best shot from the Cavs and won match point to take the win.

Briarwood sealed the match win in straight sets with a 25-21 win in the third set, which gave the Lions a victory in the final home match for their senior class.

Briarwood will travel to Homewood High for its final games of the regular season at the Blalock Tournament on Oct. 13-14. Afterwards, the Lions will go to Pelham on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for the area tournament as they chase a championship and a berth in the state playoffs.